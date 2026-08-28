Raksha Bandhan 2026: Know Why These 7 Puja Thali Items Are Linked To Nine Planets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on August 28.

Astrologically, Bhadra will not affect the day, allowing flexible celebrations.

Seven puja thali items link to eight planets, bringing auspicious benefits.

Brother's gift to sister strengthens Mercury, benefiting his prosperity.

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. On the full moon day of the month of Sawan, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists and pray for their long life, success and happiness. According to religious and astrological beliefs, the items traditionally placed in the Raksha Bandhan puja thali are associated with the nine planets and are believed to invite prosperity, abundance and mental peace into a brother's life.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date: Festival To Be Celebrated On 28 August

According to Dr Aneesh Vyas, director, astrologer and horoscope analyst at Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur-Jodhpur, the full moon tithi will begin at 9:08 am on 27 August and end at 9:48 am on 28 August.

As per the traditional significance of the Udaya Tithi, Raksha Bandhan will therefore be celebrated on 28 August 2026.

The day will also coincide with Shatabhisha Nakshatra, Sukarma Yoga, Bav followed by Kaulav Karana and the Moon in Pisces.

An important aspect of this year's celebration is that Bhadra will not affect 28 August, according to the given astrological calculation. Since auspicious rituals are generally avoided during Bhadra, sisters will be able to tie rakhi at any time from morning to evening on the festival day.

Raksha Bandhan Puja Thali: 7 Items Linked To The Planets

The seven key items traditionally included in the Raksha Bandhan puja thali are associated with different planets and are believed to bring auspicious results.

The kumkum tilak applied to the brother's forehead is associated with the Sun. According to this belief, it helps bring recognition, respect and fame.

The akshat, or rice, placed over the tilak is linked to Venus. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and is believed to strengthen the affection between brothers and sisters.

The coconut, or shriphal, represents Rahu. Offering it to the brother is traditionally believed to bring material comforts and prosperity into his life.

Rakhi, Sweets And Diya Also Have Astrological Significance

The raksha sutra, tied around the brother's right wrist, is associated with Mars. It is believed to strengthen Mars and protect the brother from visible and unseen obstacles and difficulties.

When the sister feeds her brother sweets, she seeks the blessings of Jupiter, also known as Brihaspati. This is traditionally associated with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, as well as prosperity in married life and happiness related to children.

The diya kept in the puja thali is linked to Saturn and Ketu. Performing the brother's aarti with the lamp is believed to help remove illness, suffering and negative energy from his life.

The water-filled kalash represents the Moon. Worshipping the brother with the kalash is traditionally believed to bring the Moon's favourable influence, supporting continued mental peace and stability.

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How The Ninth Planet Is Connected To Raksha Bandhan

According to these astrological beliefs, the seven items in the puja thali, along with the sister's prayers, help bring favourable results from eight planets in the horoscope.

The ninth planet is Mercury (Budh), which astrology considers the significator of the sister. On Raksha Bandhan, when a brother gives his sister a gift and receives her blessings and good wishes, Mercury is believed to become stronger in his horoscope.

Since Mercury is associated with intelligence and business, the tradition is believed to benefit the brother's professional growth and financial prosperity when he keeps his sister happy and presents her with a gift.