India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionRaksha Bandhan 2026: Know Why These 7 Puja Thali Items Are Linked To Nine Planets

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Know Why These 7 Puja Thali Items Are Linked To Nine Planets

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on 28 August. Know the shubh muhurat, puja thali items and their astrological significance linked to the nine planets.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on August 28.
  • Astrologically, Bhadra will not affect the day, allowing flexible celebrations.
  • Seven puja thali items link to eight planets, bringing auspicious benefits.
  • Brother's gift to sister strengthens Mercury, benefiting his prosperity.

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. On the full moon day of the month of Sawan, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists and pray for their long life, success and happiness. According to religious and astrological beliefs, the items traditionally placed in the Raksha Bandhan puja thali are associated with the nine planets and are believed to invite prosperity, abundance and mental peace into a brother's life.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date: Shubh Muhurat, Bhadra Kaal & City-wise Rakhi Timings (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru)

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date: Festival To Be Celebrated On 28 August

According to Dr Aneesh Vyas, director, astrologer and horoscope analyst at Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur-Jodhpur, the full moon tithi will begin at 9:08 am on 27 August and end at 9:48 am on 28 August.

As per the traditional significance of the Udaya Tithi, Raksha Bandhan will therefore be celebrated on 28 August 2026.

The day will also coincide with Shatabhisha Nakshatra, Sukarma Yoga, Bav followed by Kaulav Karana and the Moon in Pisces.

An important aspect of this year's celebration is that Bhadra will not affect 28 August, according to the given astrological calculation. Since auspicious rituals are generally avoided during Bhadra, sisters will be able to tie rakhi at any time from morning to evening on the festival day.

Raksha Bandhan Puja Thali: 7 Items Linked To The Planets

The seven key items traditionally included in the Raksha Bandhan puja thali are associated with different planets and are believed to bring auspicious results.

  • The kumkum tilak applied to the brother's forehead is associated with the Sun. According to this belief, it helps bring recognition, respect and fame.
  • The akshat, or rice, placed over the tilak is linked to Venus. It is considered a symbol of auspiciousness and is believed to strengthen the affection between brothers and sisters.
  • The coconut, or shriphal, represents Rahu. Offering it to the brother is traditionally believed to bring material comforts and prosperity into his life.

Rakhi, Sweets And Diya Also Have Astrological Significance

The raksha sutra, tied around the brother's right wrist, is associated with Mars. It is believed to strengthen Mars and protect the brother from visible and unseen obstacles and difficulties.

When the sister feeds her brother sweets, she seeks the blessings of Jupiter, also known as Brihaspati. This is traditionally associated with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, as well as prosperity in married life and happiness related to children.

The diya kept in the puja thali is linked to Saturn and Ketu. Performing the brother's aarti with the lamp is believed to help remove illness, suffering and negative energy from his life.

The water-filled kalash represents the Moon. Worshipping the brother with the kalash is traditionally believed to bring the Moon's favourable influence, supporting continued mental peace and stability.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: 5 Quick And Easy 10-Minute Recipes To Make For Your Sibling

How The Ninth Planet Is Connected To Raksha Bandhan

According to these astrological beliefs, the seven items in the puja thali, along with the sister's prayers, help bring favourable results from eight planets in the horoscope.

The ninth planet is Mercury (Budh), which astrology considers the significator of the sister. On Raksha Bandhan, when a brother gives his sister a gift and receives her blessings and good wishes, Mercury is believed to become stronger in his horoscope.

Since Mercury is associated with intelligence and business, the tradition is believed to benefit the brother's professional growth and financial prosperity when he keeps his sister happy and presents her with a gift.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raksha Bandhan?

Raksha Bandhan is a cherished festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters tie a rakhi and pray for their brothers' long life, success, and happiness.

When will Raksha Bandhan be celebrated in 2026?

Raksha Bandhan in 2026 will be celebrated on August 28th. This is based on the traditional significance of the Udaya Tithi, as the full moon tithi ends that morning.

Will Bhadra affect Raksha Bandhan celebrations in 2026?

No, Bhadra will not affect August 28th, 2026, according to astrological calculations. Sisters can tie rakhi at any time from morning to evening on the festival day.

What is the significance of the items in the Raksha Bandhan puja thali?

The items in the puja thali are associated with the nine planets. They are believed to invite prosperity, abundance, and mental peace into a brother's life.

How is the planet Mercury connected to Raksha Bandhan?

Mercury is the significator of the sister. When a brother gives his sister a gift and receives her blessings, it is believed to strengthen Mercury in his horoscope, aiding professional growth and financial prosperity.

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read More
Published at : 28 Aug 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan Puja Thali Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat Raksha Bandhan 2026 Rakhi 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Know Why These 7 Puja Thali Items Are Linked To Nine Planets
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Know Why These 7 Puja Thali Items Are Linked To Nine Planets
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Gods Should Receive The First Rakhi? Know The Auspicious Tradition
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Gods Should Receive The First Rakhi? Know The Auspicious Tradition
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Is Love Measured By Expensive Gifts? Mahabharata’s Rakhi Story Holds The Answer
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Is Love Measured By Expensive Gifts? Mahabharata’s Rakhi Story Holds The Answer
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Choose Rakhi Colour For Brother According To His Zodiac Sign, Know The Benefits
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Choose Rakhi Colour For Brother According To His Zodiac Sign, Know The Benefits
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal: Fresh Earthquake Tremors Shake Flood-Ravaged Nepal
Nepal Flash Flood: Glacier Collapse or Earthquake? Scientists Examine the Real Cause
Nepal Disaster: Earthquake, Glacier Burst or Lake Outburst—What Triggered the Devastation?
Nepal Disaster: US Announces $500,000 Aid for Disaster-Hit Nepal as Devastation Becomes Visible
Nepal Flood Ground Report: Highways Shut as Mud and Debris Block Rescue Routes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget