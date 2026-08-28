Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Colors are linked to planets, but choice isn't mandatory.

Raksha Bandhan is on August 28, 2026. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist and pray for his happiness, prosperity, and long life. The colour of the Rakhi isn't just a matter of choice; astrology also links colours to planets and zodiac signs. In such a situation, choosing the colour of Rakhi according to the brother's zodiac sign can be auspicious for his life, choosing the right colour is considered a symbol of positive energy and auspicious feelings.

Rakhi Colours According Zodiac Sign

Aries and Scorpio - If your brother's zodiac sign is Aries , a red, maroon, or orange Rakhi is considered auspicious. According to astrological belief, these colours are associated with courage, energy, and confidence. These colours can be chosen to bring positivity to your brother's enthusiasm and performance.

Taurus and Libra - For Taurus, choosing a cream or light pink Rakhi is considered auspicious. By tying it on your brother's wrist, you can wish him happiness and prosperity in life and sweetness in your relationships.

Gemini and Virgo - A green Rakhi will be auspicious for Geminis. Green is associated with intelligence, communication, and learning. This can be positive for your brother's career and decision-making abilities.

Cancer - A silver Rakhi is ideal for Cancerians. The Moon is the ruling planet of Cancer. The Moon is considered the significator of the mind and emotions, so this colour provides peace of mind.

Leo - Golden, orange or red coloured Rakhi is auspicious for Leo people. In astrology, Sun is considered to be the factor of self-confidence, prestige and leadership ability.

Sagittarius and Pisces - Yellow or light golden coloured Rakhi will be auspicious for Sagittarius people. This colour brings progress and positivity.

Capricorn and Aquarius - Dark blue, navy blue, or black Rakhis are considered astrologically significant. These colours are associated with stability, discipline, and patience.

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Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat

The Raksha Bandhan ceremony should ideally be performed during the auspicious period determined by the Purnima Tithi and the local sunrise. For devotees in New Delhi, the favourable time to tie Rakhi on August 28 is between 5:57 AM and 9:48 AM. This time is regarded as the main Shubh Muhurat for the Raksha Bandhan rituals.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]