Raksha Bandhan 2026: Which Gods Should Receive The First Rakhi? Know The Auspicious Tradition

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raksha Bandhan 2026, August 28, holds deep spiritual significance.

First Rakhi offered to deities for divine protection and blessings.

Gurus, soldiers, trees, and priests also receive sacred threads.

A specific puja ritual guides the offering and prayers.

Rakhi is often seen as a celebration of the bond between a brother and sister, but traditional beliefs attach a broader spiritual meaning to the festival. According to religious customs, the first Raksha Sutra on Raksha Bandhan should be offered to God before a sister ties a Rakhi to her brother. Devotees believe the ritual seeks divine protection, removes obstacles and brings peace and prosperity to the family.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Is Love Measured By Expensive Gifts? Mahabharata’s Rakhi Story Holds The Answer

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Date And Auspicious Timing

According to astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma, director of Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solution in Ajmer, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 28, 2026, based on the auspicious Udaya Tithi tradition.

The full moon (Purnima Tithi) begins at 9:08 am on August 27 and ends at 9:48 am on August 28.

The day will be marked by Shatabhisha Nakshatra, Sukarma Yoga, Bav followed by Kaulav Karan and the Moon’s influence in Pisces. Friday coinciding with Sukarma Yoga is also considered especially favourable.

Another important point for devotees is that Bhadra will not affect Raksha Bandhan this year. According to the information provided, sisters can therefore tie Rakhi to their brothers from morning until evening.

Which Gods Should Receive The First Rakhi?

Religious traditions suggest offering the first Rakhi to a deity. For women who don't have a biological brother, the same practice can also allow them to consider a deity as a brother and offer a Raksha Sutra with devotion.

Lord Ganesha: Since Ganapati is traditionally regarded as the first deity to be worshipped, the first Rakhi can be offered to him. Devotees believe this helps remove obstacles and difficulties.

Since Ganapati is traditionally regarded as the first deity to be worshipped, the first Rakhi can be offered to him. Devotees believe this helps remove obstacles and difficulties. Lord Hanuman: Known as Sankatmochan, Hanuman is associated with protection and strength. Offering him a Raksha Sutra is believed to help devotees overcome difficulties and strengthen their confidence.

Known as Sankatmochan, Hanuman is associated with protection and strength. Offering him a Raksha Sutra is believed to help devotees overcome difficulties and strengthen their confidence. Lord Shiva: Offering a Rakhi to Mahadev during the month of Sawan is considered especially significant and is believed to invite his blessings and relief from troubles.

Offering a Rakhi to Mahadev during the month of Sawan is considered especially significant and is believed to invite his blessings and relief from troubles. Lord Krishna/Laddu Gopal: In many households, devotees regard Laddu Gopal as a brother and tie a Rakhi to him. With faith and devotion, the ritual is believed to invoke Lord Krishna's protection.

Who Else Can Receive A Raksha Sutra?

The spirit of Raksha Bandhan extends beyond deities and siblings. Certain people and elements that are associated with guidance, protection and sustenance are also considered worthy of a Raksha Sutra.

Teachers And Gurus: A guru is traditionally seen as someone who provides direction and helps a person understand the right path in life. Tying a Rakhi can be a way of expressing respect and gratitude for that role.

A guru is traditionally seen as someone who provides direction and helps a person understand the right path in life. Tying a Rakhi can be a way of expressing respect and gratitude for that role. Soldiers: Soldiers who protect the nation while serving at the borders can also be honoured on Raksha Bandhan. Sending or tying a Rakhi is seen as an expression of respect and affection towards them.

Soldiers who protect the nation while serving at the borders can also be honoured on Raksha Bandhan. Sending or tying a Rakhi is seen as an expression of respect and affection towards them. Trees And Plants: Nature provides the air and resources essential for life. The tradition of tying a Rakhi to trees is therefore associated with gratitude towards nature. The source also cites scientist J C Bose's work concerning life and sensitivity in plants.

Nature provides the air and resources essential for life. The tradition of tying a Rakhi to trees is therefore associated with gratitude towards nature. The source also cites scientist J C Bose's work concerning life and sensitivity in plants. Yajmans And Priests: In traditional practice, priests tie a Raksha Sutra for the well-being and prosperity of their yajmans. The ritual also represents the bond and mutual responsibilities between them.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Choose Rakhi Colour For Brother According To His Zodiac Sign, Know The Benefits

How To Offer The First Rakhi To God

Devotees can begin the day by taking a bath and wearing clean clothes before preparing the puja thali. Apply kumkum and akshat to the deity's forehead before respectfully tying the Raksha Sutra.

The ritual can then be completed with an aarti and an offering of modak or laddoo. Finally, devotees can pray for the health, longevity, protection and well-being of the entire family.

The tradition adds a spiritual dimension to Raksha Bandhan, turning the festival into not only a celebration of sibling bonds but also an expression of gratitude, faith and the wish for protection.