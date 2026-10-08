Pitru Paksha 2026: Why Are Cows And Crows Fed During Shraddha? Know The Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha involves rituals honoring ancestors, seeking peace.

Offering food to cows, crows holds significant religious meaning.

Cows represent deities; crows symbolize ancestors, linking realms.

Offerings bring blessings, satisfy ancestors, remove life's obstacles.

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is considered an important 16-day period in Sanatan Dharma dedicated to remembering and honouring ancestors. During these days, families perform rituals such as Tarpan, Pind Daan and charity, seeking peace for departed souls and blessings for the family.

One of the most distinctive Shraddha traditions is offering food to cows and crows before serving the Brahmins. From the ghats of Haridwar to homes across the country, devotees set aside the first portion of their prepared food for these animals. But what is the religious significance behind this practice, and why are cows and crows given such importance during Pitru Paksha?

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Why Is Food Offered To Cows During Shraddha?

In Hindu tradition, the cow is revered as a mother, with the belief that 33 crore deities reside within Gau Mata.

According to Pavan Dham Mahamantri and Teerth Purohit Anshul Shri Kunj, Shraddha rituals are not limited to feeding Brahmins. There is also a scriptural tradition of offering food as part of 'Panchbali'. This includes offerings for the cow, dog, crow, ants and deities such as Lord Vishnu and Maa Ganga.

Religious Belief About Liberation

According to religious beliefs, if an ancestor is believed to be trapped in an unfavourable form of existence, they may enter a cow's womb before taking human birth again. The tradition holds that rebirth into their family lineage can then take place.

How Does Feeding A Cow And Crows Benefit The Family?

During Shraddha, devotees traditionally offer cows fresh roti, green fodder, bran, jaggery and salt. Religious belief holds that such offerings bring peace to ancestors and satisfy them, allowing their blessings of happiness and prosperity to reach the family.

Feeding crows is another important part of Shraddha rituals. In Hindu religious tradition, the crow is regarded as a messenger of Yamaraj and a symbolic representation of ancestors.

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A Link Between The Earth And The Sky

Crows are believed to move freely between the earthly and aerial realms. According to religious belief, if an ancestor is wandering in a subtle form in the atmosphere or sky, food offered to a crow can symbolically reach them.

What Does It Mean When A Crow Eats The Offering?

Crows commonly remain close to human settlements. When a crow accepts food offered during Shraddha, it is traditionally viewed as a sign that the ancestors have accepted the food offered by their family.

What Do Devotees And Locals Say?

People in Haridwar say that they have followed the tradition of offering roti and food and water to crows, along with feeding cows, for generations during Pitru Paksha.

Devotees believe that observing these rituals can help remove obstacles from life and bring progress to stalled work. Many also associate serving cows and crows with calming Pitru Dosha and believe that the blessings of ancestors continue to protect and support the family.

For believers, therefore, feeding a cow or crow during Shraddha is more than simply offering food. It represents remembrance, gratitude and a continuing connection between families and their ancestors.