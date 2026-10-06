Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026: Missed Shraddha Date? Know What To Do On October 10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarva Pitru Amavasya marks Pitru Paksha's end, honoring ancestors.

Perform Shradh for unknown dates, ensuring ancestral peace.

Offer food, light lamps, guiding ancestors to their realms.

October 10, 2026, observe significant Shradh and Tarpan.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya falls on October 10, 2026. Also known as Bad Amavas, Darsh Amavasya and Pitru Visarjan Amavasya, it marks the final day of Pitru Paksha. The day is considered significant for offering prayers, Tarpan and Shradh rituals for ancestors. According to religious beliefs, ancestors visit Earth during Pitru Paksha and return to their respective realms on Amavasya. Therefore, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is regarded as an important occasion to bid farewell to ancestors.

Significance Of Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya is considered an auspicious day to perform rituals for ancestors. According to religious beliefs, performing Shradh and other rituals on this day helps ancestors attain peace and liberation.

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Who Should Perform Shradh On Sarva Pitru Amavasya?

Shradh can be performed on Sarva Pitru Amavasya for ancestors whose exact death date is not known. It is also considered an appropriate day to perform Shradh rituals that could not be completed on their designated date for some reason. According to the Brahma Purana, an offering made with devotion is considered Shradh. Religious beliefs state that when ancestors are satisfied with the offerings, they bless their families with happiness and prosperity.

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Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2026 Date And Auspicious Timing

According to the Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 9:35 PM on October 9, 2026, and end at 9:19 PM on October 10, 2026. Following the Udaya Tithi rule, Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on October 10. Shradh, Tarpan and Pind Daan performed on this day are considered especially significant.

Simple Shradh And Tarpan Vidhi

Devotees should wake up early, take a bath with plain water and wear clean clothes before beginning the rituals.

How To Perform Shradh

A simple sattvic meal can be prepared at home without onion and garlic. The eldest member of the family should sit facing the south direction while performing the ritual. Pinds made from barley flour, sesame seeds and rice can be offered to the ancestors. Food can then be kept aside for crows, cows, dogs and ants. According to religious beliefs, ancestors may accept food through these forms. The ritual can conclude with food being offered to a Brahmin along with Dakshina or donations.

Evening Remedies And Deep Daan

Deep Daan is considered an important practice for ancestors on Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Devotees can light a lamp in the evening as part of the rituals.

Light A Lamp In The South Direction

After sunset, a four-faced lamp can be lit in the south direction on the terrace or another suitable place in the house. According to religious beliefs, lighting the lamp helps illuminate the path of ancestors as they return to their realm. A lamp made with cow ghee can also be lit in the home temple. Devotees may also offer water to a Peepal tree and light a lamp in the morning. Feeding flour balls to fish and flour mixed with sugar to ants is also considered auspicious and is believed to help remove difficulties.

Mythological Story Behind Sarva Pitru Amavasya

According to a mythological story, Akshoda, the mind-born daughter of the Pitrs, performed intense penance. Her spiritual radiance illuminated the realm of the ancestors. The Pitrs came to bless her. Akshoda, however, became attracted to the appearance of Pitr Amavasu and made an inappropriate proposal to him. Amavasu followed the path of righteousness and rejected her proposal.

How Amavasya Got Its Name

The other Pitrs became angry with Akshoda and cursed her to be born on Earth. At the same time, they were pleased with Amavasu for maintaining his restraint and following Dharma. The Pitrs named this Tithi after Amavasu, which eventually came to be known as Amavasya. They also gave a boon that performing Shradh on this day would provide the merit of performing Shradh throughout the year.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]