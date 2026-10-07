Navratri 2026: Know Auspicious Kalash Sthapana Time And Maa Durga Puja Dates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shardiya Navratri 2026 begins October 11, dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Kalash Sthapana ritual has specific auspicious timings on October 11.

Durga arrives on elephant, signifying prosperity; Matamah Shraddha coincides.

Shardiya Navratri 2026, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, will begin on October 11. The festival is celebrated with devotion, fasting and prayers to the nine forms of Maa Durga. This year, the beginning of Navratri will also coincide with Matamah Shraddha in many households. According to astrologer and tarot card reader Neetika Sharma of Shri Lakshminarayan Astro Solution, Ajmer, the nine days of Shardiya Navratri are dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals during this auspicious period.

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Pratipada Tithi And Start Date

According to the Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 9:19 PM on October 10 and end at 9:30 PM on October 11. As per the tradition of observing the Udaya Tithi, Shardiya Navratri will officially begin on October 11, 2026. The festival is called Shardiya Navratri as it falls during the autumn season.

Kalash Sthapana 2026: Auspicious Muhurat

Shardiya Navratri will begin on Sunday, October 11. According to religious traditions, the invocation of Goddess Durga and Kalash Sthapana should be performed during the morning when the appropriate Dwiswabhava Lagna prevails. On October 11, Chitra Nakshatra will continue until 10:32 PM, while Vaidhriti Yoga will remain until 9:05 PM. According to scriptures, if Chitra Nakshatra or Vaidhriti Yoga prevails throughout Pratipada, Kalash Sthapana should be performed during the Abhijit Muhurat.

Kalash Sthapana Muhurat On October 11

Chitra Nakshatra's first two phases end: 10:03 AM

Vaidhriti Yoga's first two phases end: 9:33 AM

Labha-Amrit Choghadiya: 10:04 AM to 12:15 PM, in case of necessity

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:37 PM

Dwiswabhava (Sagittarius) Lagna: 11:32 AM to 1:36 PM

Importance Of Kalash Sthapana During Navratri

Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, is considered an invocation of Goddess Shakti. Religious beliefs hold that the ritual should be performed at the prescribed time. Kalash Sthapana is prohibited at night and on Amavasya Tithi. The most suitable time is considered to be after one-third of the Pratipada Tithi has passed. If Kalash Sthapana cannot be performed during the preferred period, devotees can perform it during the day's eighth Muhurat, known as Abhijit Muhurat.

READ MORE | Shardiya Navratri 2026: Know The Right Way To Sow Jau During Kalash Sthapana

Maa Durga Will Arrive On An Elephant In 2026

Shardiya Navratri will begin on a Sunday this year. According to the traditional calculation based on the weekday, Goddess Durga's vehicle will be an elephant. The arrival of Maa Durga on an elephant is considered highly auspicious. It is traditionally associated with happiness, peace and prosperity. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Durga's arrival on an elephant signifies favourable rainfall, good agricultural output and abundance of food and wealth.

Matamah Shraddha During Shardiya Navratri

Matamah Shraddha will also be observed in many households on the first day of Shardiya Navratri. Sarvapitru and Matamah Shraddha are observed on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. This ritual is generally performed on the day after the conclusion of Pitru Paksha. This year, it will fall on October 11.

READ MORE | Indira Ekadashi 2026: Completed Shraddha Rituals? Know If You Still Need To Keep The Vrat

What Is Matamah Shraddha And What Are Its Rules?

Matamah Shraddha refers to the Shraddha ritual performed for a maternal grandfather. Traditionally, a daughter performs the ritual for her father, while a daughter's son, or grandson, performs Tarpan and Pind Daan for his maternal grandfather. According to the religious tradition mentioned in the article, this Shraddha is performed when the daughter's husband and son are both alive. If either is no longer alive, the Matamah Shraddha Tarpan is not performed. If there is no son in the family of a deceased person, the daughter's son may perform Pind Daan according to the stated scriptural tradition. If a person does not know the name or Gotra of an ancestor, Tarpan can also be performed in the name of the deities. The tradition also states that an adopted son may perform Shraddha rituals for up to two generations.

Shardiya Navratri 2026: Complete Day-Wise Calendar

October 11, 2026

Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja, Kalash Sthapana and Matamah Shraddha

October 12, 2026

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja

October 13, 2026

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Puja

October 14, 2026

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Puja

October 15, 2026

Day 5: Maa Skandamata Puja

October 16, 2026

Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja

October 17, 2026

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri Puja

October 18, 2026

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Puja and Durga Ashtami

October 19, 2026

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri Puja and Mahanavami

October 20, 2026

Navratri Conclusion: Maa Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami (Dussehra)

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]