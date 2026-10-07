Mahalaya 2026: 10 Questions Answered About Date, Tarpan, Durga Puja And Mahishasuramardini

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Mahalaya holds a special place in the Bengali cultural and religious calendar as it marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. The day is associated with paying homage to ancestors through Tarpan and also signals the approaching Durga Puja festivities. For many devotees, Mahalaya morning is incomplete without listening to the iconic devotional programme Mahishasuramardini, traditionally associated with the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra. In 2026, Mahalaya will be observed on Saturday, October 10. The day coincides with Ashwin Amavasya, which marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha.Here are 10 important questions about Mahalaya 2026, its date, Tarpan rituals, Durga Puja connection and Mahishasuramardini.

1. When Is Mahalaya 2026?

Mahalaya 2026 will be observed on Saturday, October 10. It falls on Ashwin Amavasya and marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha. According to Panchang calculations, the Amavasya Tithi begins at around 9:35 PM on October 9 and ends at around 9:19 PM on October 10.

2. What Is The Significance Of Mahalaya?

Mahalaya is considered an important transition in the Hindu religious calendar. It marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, the period dedicated to remembering and honouring ancestors, and the beginning of Devi Paksha. For devotees, the day combines remembrance of ancestors with preparations to welcome Goddess Durga. In Bengal, Mahalaya is also considered the traditional beginning of the Durga Puja season.

3. Why Is Tarpan Performed On Mahalaya?

Tarpan is a ritual in which offerings, particularly water, are made while remembering and honouring departed ancestors. Mahalaya coincides with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, making it an important day for ancestral rituals. Devotees traditionally visit riverbanks, ghats and other sacred places to perform Tarpan and offer prayers for the peace and well-being of their ancestors.

4. What Is The Best Time For Tarpan On Mahalaya 2026?

The precise Tarpan or Shraddha timing can vary according to location and the Panchang being followed. For Kolkata-based observances, one 2026 Panchang calculation places the preferred Tarpan period on Mahalaya between approximately 11:24 AM and 1:56 PM. Since ritual timings can differ by city, devotees performing formal Shraddha or Tarpan should follow their local Panchang or consult a priest for the exact Muhurat.

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5. What Is The Connection Between Mahalaya And Durga Puja?

Mahalaya is closely associated with the arrival of Goddess Durga and the beginning of Devi Paksha. It is considered the point when the atmosphere shifts from the period of ancestral remembrance towards the worship of the Goddess. However, the main Durga Puja celebrations begin later. In West Bengal's 2026 calendar, Maha Shashthi falls on October 17, followed by Saptami on October 18, Ashtami on October 19, Navami on October 20 and Vijaya Dashami on October 21.

6. What Is Mahishasuramardini?

Mahishasuramardini is an iconic devotional radio programme associated with Mahalaya morning. It combines Sanskrit verses, devotional songs and narration centred around Goddess Durga and her battle against the demon Mahishasura. The programme has become deeply connected with the Mahalaya tradition, particularly among Bengali households.

7. Who Is The Voice Behind Mahishasuramardini?

The legendary voice associated with Mahishasuramardini is that of Birendra Krishna Bhadra. His powerful narration of the devotional programme has become an inseparable part of Mahalaya celebrations for generations. Even today, many families wake up early on Mahalaya morning to listen to the traditional recording.

8. Why Do People Listen To Mahishasuramardini On Mahalaya?

Listening to Mahishasuramardini at dawn on Mahalaya has become a cultural tradition, particularly among Bengalis. The recitation invokes Goddess Durga and narrates her victory over Mahishasura. For many families, waking up early and listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra's voice is an annual ritual that signals the arrival of the Durga Puja season.

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9. What Is The Story Behind Mahishasuramardini?

Mahishasuramardini refers to Goddess Durga as the slayer of Mahishasura, the powerful demon who, according to Hindu mythology, had become a threat to the gods and the world. The Goddess is depicted as the embodiment of divine feminine power, created through the combined energies of the gods. She ultimately defeats Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The story forms a central part of the devotional atmosphere surrounding Mahalaya and the worship of Goddess Durga.

10. What Happens After Mahalaya 2026?

After Mahalaya, preparations for Durga Puja intensify. In West Bengal, the major celebrations begin with Maha Shashthi on October 17, followed by Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Vijaya Dashami. For devotees, Mahalaya therefore serves as both a day of remembrance and a spiritual beginning. While families pay homage to their ancestors through Tarpan, the cultural mood gradually turns towards welcoming Goddess Durga.

Mahalaya 2026: Key Dates At A Glance

Mahalaya: October 10, 2026, Saturday

Ashwin Amavasya: October 10, 2026

Maha Shashthi: October 17, 2026

Maha Saptami: October 18, 2026

Maha Ashtami: October 19, 2026

Maha Navami: October 20, 2026

Vijaya Dashami: October 21, 2026

Mahalaya 2026 will thus mark an important transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha, bringing together the traditions of ancestor worship, devotional music and the anticipation of Durga Puja. From Tarpan at the ghats to the early-morning strains of Mahishasuramardini, the day continues to hold deep religious and cultural significance.

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