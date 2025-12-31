×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionPaush Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Paran To Be Observed Today, Know The Auspicious Time, Rituals, And More

Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Paran To Be Observed Today, Know The Auspicious Time, Rituals, And More

Paush Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Paran is being observed on December 31, 2025. Know the auspicious timing, rituals, and religious significance of the last Ekadashi of 2025.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 07:04 AM (IST)

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Putrada Ekadashi fast is observed on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush. This year, Paush Putrada Ekadashi was observed yesterday, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, while the Vrat Paran (breaking of the fast) is being performed today, December 31, 2025. Notably, this Ekadashi holds special significance as it was the last Ekadashi of the year 2025.

As per religious beliefs, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Paush Putrada Ekadashi. Observing this fast is believed to remove ongoing difficulties in life, enhance happiness and prosperity, bless couples with child-related happiness, and bring positivity to family life. However, the complete spiritual benefits of the Ekadashi fast are attained only when the fast is broken at the correct time and following proper rituals.

ALSO READ: Last Wednesday Of 2025: Perform These Ganesh Puja Rituals For A Prosperous New Year

Paush Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Paran Date And Time

Ekadashi fast is always broken on the next day, during the Dwadashi Tithi. Accordingly, the Vrat Paran for Paush Putrada Ekadashi is being observed today, December 31, 2025.

The auspicious time for Paran is from 1:29 PM to 3:33 PM. Devotees are advised to complete the Paran within this time frame.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Paran Rituals

On Dwadashi Tithi, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and offer water to Surya Dev (the Sun God). This should be followed by the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Charity in the form of food or donations should be given to Brahmins and the needy.

After completing the prayers, the fast should be broken during the auspicious Paran time. Traditionally, many devotees break their fast with amla (Indian gooseberry) or prasad offered to the deity. Consumption of non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited on this day. It is considered auspicious to consume rice on Dwadashi, but only satvik (pure vegetarian) food should be eaten.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Breaking: Owaisi questions bias against Muslims, “How will India become a developed nation?”

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Vishnu Worship Paush Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Putrada Ekadashi Paran Time Ekadashi Vrat Paran December 31 Ekadashi Dwadashi Paran Timing
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
Business
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
World
Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse
Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget