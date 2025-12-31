According to the Hindu Panchang, the Putrada Ekadashi fast is observed on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush. This year, Paush Putrada Ekadashi was observed yesterday, on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, while the Vrat Paran (breaking of the fast) is being performed today, December 31, 2025. Notably, this Ekadashi holds special significance as it was the last Ekadashi of the year 2025.

As per religious beliefs, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on Paush Putrada Ekadashi. Observing this fast is believed to remove ongoing difficulties in life, enhance happiness and prosperity, bless couples with child-related happiness, and bring positivity to family life. However, the complete spiritual benefits of the Ekadashi fast are attained only when the fast is broken at the correct time and following proper rituals.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Paran Date And Time

Ekadashi fast is always broken on the next day, during the Dwadashi Tithi. Accordingly, the Vrat Paran for Paush Putrada Ekadashi is being observed today, December 31, 2025.

The auspicious time for Paran is from 1:29 PM to 3:33 PM. Devotees are advised to complete the Paran within this time frame.

Paush Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Paran Rituals

On Dwadashi Tithi, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and offer water to Surya Dev (the Sun God). This should be followed by the worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Charity in the form of food or donations should be given to Brahmins and the needy.

After completing the prayers, the fast should be broken during the auspicious Paran time. Traditionally, many devotees break their fast with amla (Indian gooseberry) or prasad offered to the deity. Consumption of non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited on this day. It is considered auspicious to consume rice on Dwadashi, but only satvik (pure vegetarian) food should be eaten.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]