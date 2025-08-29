Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionParivartini Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And All

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And All

Parivartini Ekadashi is among the most significant fasts in Hinduism; it is believed that on this day Lord Vishnu, who is in a deep slumber, turns to his other side.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe and wielder of the Sudarshan Chakra, is considered equivalent to worshipping all gods and goddesses. This is why Ekadashi fasting holds the highest place among all Hindu fasts. Out of the Ekadashis that fall during Chaturmas, Parivartini Ekadashi is especially significant, as it is believed that on this day Lord Vishnu, who is in a deep slumber, turns to his other side.

In some traditions, this day is also celebrated as the ‘Surya Puja’ (a post-birth ritual) of Lord Krishna.

ALSO READ: Radha Ashtami Vrat 2025 — Know Significance, Rituals, And Spiritual Benefits

Date And Time In 2025

Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed on 3 September 2025.

  • Ekadashi Tithi begins: 3 September, 3:53 AM
  • Ekadashi Tithi ends: 4 September, 4:21 AM
    Since the Tithi is present during sunrise, devotees will observe the fast on 3 September.
  • Puja Muhurat: 7:35 AM – 9:10 AM
    Vrat Parana (breaking the fast): 4 September, 1:46 PM – 4:07 PM

Significance Of Parivartini Ekadashi

The Vishnu Dharmottara Purana states that observing this fast with full devotion brings the same merit as performing the Vajapeya Yajna. It is also believed to wash away all sins, both known and unknown, and bestow divine blessings.

Remedies On Parivartini Ekadashi

  • Offer 11 lotus flowers to Lord Vishnu to remove obstacles and invite success in life.
  • Light a ghee lamp under a Peepal tree for prosperity and relief from ailments.
  • Perform abhishek of Lord Vishnu with saffron-mixed milk.
  • Keep a silver coin in the locker to attract wealth.

Puja Vidhi For Parivartini Ekadashi

  • Bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu with clean water followed by Panchamrit, and then again with pure water.
  • Offer sandalwood paste, flowers, incense, lamps, and Naivedya.
  • Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and listen to the story of Lord Vamana.
  • Perform Aarti and distribute the Prasad among family members and devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parivartini Ekadashi Ekadashi 2025 Parivartini Ekadashi Date Parivartini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi Parivartini Ekadashi Significance Parivartini Ekadashi Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
'Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise': Amit Shah Condemns 'Abuses' Against PM, His Mother At Voter Adhikar Yatra
'Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise': Amit Shah Condemns 'Abuses' Against PM, His Mother At Voter Adhikar Yatra
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
JD Vance Says He’s Ready To Step In As President If 'Terrible Tragedy' Strikes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget