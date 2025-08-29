Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And All

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe and wielder of the Sudarshan Chakra, is considered equivalent to worshipping all gods and goddesses. This is why Ekadashi fasting holds the highest place among all Hindu fasts. Out of the Ekadashis that fall during Chaturmas, Parivartini Ekadashi is especially significant, as it is believed that on this day Lord Vishnu, who is in a deep slumber, turns to his other side.

In some traditions, this day is also celebrated as the ‘Surya Puja’ (a post-birth ritual) of Lord Krishna.

Date And Time In 2025

Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed on 3 September 2025.

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 3 September, 3:53 AM

3 September, 3:53 AM Ekadashi Tithi ends: 4 September, 4:21 AM

Since the Tithi is present during sunrise, devotees will observe the fast on 3 September.

Puja Muhurat: 7:35 AM – 9:10 AM

Vrat Parana (breaking the fast): 4 September, 1:46 PM – 4:07 PM

Significance Of Parivartini Ekadashi

The Vishnu Dharmottara Purana states that observing this fast with full devotion brings the same merit as performing the Vajapeya Yajna. It is also believed to wash away all sins, both known and unknown, and bestow divine blessings.

Remedies On Parivartini Ekadashi

Offer 11 lotus flowers to Lord Vishnu to remove obstacles and invite success in life.

Light a ghee lamp under a Peepal tree for prosperity and relief from ailments.

Perform abhishek of Lord Vishnu with saffron-mixed milk.

Keep a silver coin in the locker to attract wealth.

Puja Vidhi For Parivartini Ekadashi

Bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu with clean water followed by Panchamrit, and then again with pure water.

Offer sandalwood paste, flowers, incense, lamps, and Naivedya.

Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and listen to the story of Lord Vamana.

Perform Aarti and distribute the Prasad among family members and devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]