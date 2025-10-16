7 Best Temples In India To Experience The Spirit Of Govardhan

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligion7 Best Temples In India To Experience The Spirit Of Govardhan

Celebrate the spirit of Govardhan Puja across India’s most sacred temples, from Mathura’s Daan Ghati and Mukharvind Temples to Nathdwara’s Shrinathji and ISKCON Dwarka Delhi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Across India, temples come alive with the devotion of Govardhan Puja, celebrating Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting the sacred hill to protect his devotees. From Braj to Dwarka, these temples embody the essence of faith and festivity.

Daan Ghati Temple, Govardhan (Mathura, Uttar Pradesh)

The focal point of the Govardhan Parikrama, this temple is where devotees begin their sacred 21-km walk around Giriraj Hill. The temple comes alive with lamps, chanting, and community offerings during the festival.

Mukharvind Temple, Govardhan

This temple marks the ‘face’ of Govardhan Hill and is a key stop for pilgrims. The ritual bathing of Giriraj with milk and honey here symbolises the eternal bond between Krishna and his devotees.

Radha Kund & Shyama Kund, Govardhan

The twin sacred ponds, associated with the divine love of Radha and Krishna, attract devotees for deep spiritual reflection and lamp offerings during Govardhan Puja.

Kusum Sarovar, Mathura

Surrounded by intricate sandstone chhatris, this tranquil lake becomes a mesmerising sight at dusk when thousands of lamps float on its surface in homage to Govardhan.

Shrinathji Temple, Nathdwara (Rajasthan)

Home to Shrinathji , the form of Krishna who lifted Govardhan Hill , this temple celebrates Annakut with immense grandeur, offering hundreds of sweets and savories to the deity.

Govardhan Math, Puri (Odisha)

One of the four spiritual peethams established by Adi Shankaracharya, this temple observes Govardhan Puja with Vedic rituals that blend devotion and philosophy, symbolising protection through faith.

Sri Sri Rukmini Dwarkadheesh Temple (ISKCON Dwarka Delhi)

Prominently known as ISKCON Dwarka Delhi, the presiding Deities are Sri Sri Gaura-Nitai, Sri Sri Rukmini Dwarkadhish, and Sri Sri Jagannath Baldev Subadhara Maharani.

This urban ISKCON temple celebrates Govardhan Puja with unmatched enthusiasm , featuring an elaborate Govardhan Hill display, soulful bhajans, and a grand Annakut of hundreds of vegetarian delicacies offered to Lord Krishna.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Govardhan Puja Govardhan Puja Temples India Lord Krishna Temples Govardhan Puja Celebrations
