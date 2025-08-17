Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia’s continued refusal to agree to a ceasefire is making the path to ending the war increasingly difficult. "We see that Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing. This complicates the situation," Zelensky said in a statement on social media platform X.

Zelensky Heads to Washington Amid US Push for Peace Deal

The remarks come as Zelensky prepares to travel to Washington, D.C., on Monday, where US President Donald Trump is expected to urge him to pursue a broader peace deal.

Trump has signaled a significant shift in his approach, suggesting he wants to bypass a temporary ceasefire and move directly toward a permanent peace agreement after meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Posting on Truth Social following Friday’s summit, Trump described this as “the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine”, noting that ceasefires often fail to hold.

Zelensky Calls for Lasting Peace and Security Guarantees

After a phone conversation with Trump, Zelensky called for lasting peace, emphasizing that “the fire must cease” and killings must stop. In a later statement, he outlined the conditions for a “truly sustainable and reliable peace” with Moscow, including credible security guarantees and the return of children allegedly abducted from occupied territories by Russian forces.

Today, following a conversation with President Trump, we further coordinated positions with European leaders. The positions are clear. A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions.



Trump’s new position marks a dramatic departure from his earlier statements. Just days before the summit, he had insisted on a rapid ceasefire, aligning with Ukraine’s longstanding demand to halt fighting before negotiating a longer-term settlement. European leaders were reportedly briefed that Trump aimed to secure a ceasefire during the summit.

Putin’s Peace Proposal Stirs Tension

Meanwhile, Putin is said to have proposed a deal requiring Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region in Donbas in exchange for Russia freezing its front lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Russia, which illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It claims the Donbas as Russian territory, controlling most of Luhansk and roughly 70% of Donetsk.

Trump, who has previously mentioned that any peace deal might involve “some swapping of territories,” reportedly relayed Putin’s offer to Zelensky during their call after the summit. However, Zelensky has firmly rejected ceding control of Donbas, warning it could serve as a springboard for future Russian attacks.

European Leaders Express Caution

CBS News, citing diplomatic sources, reported that European officials are concerned Trump may pressure Zelensky to accept terms discussed with Putin. According to these sources, Trump told European leaders that Putin would make “some concessions” but did not specify what they might be.

In a Fox News interview, Trump advised Zelensky simply to “make a deal,” describing Russia as “a very big power” while implying Ukraine is comparatively weaker. Last month, Trump had threatened severe consequences if Moscow failed to agree to a ceasefire, including additional sanctions and secondary tariffs.

The Alaska summit itself yielded few concrete agreements. Putin called it “very useful”, claiming he had the chance to outline Russia’s position and discuss the roots of the conflict, which he said must be addressed for any settlement. A senior Russian diplomat later described the meeting as “a very important building block” for future negotiations, though it remains unclear if Putin is willing to meet directly with Zelensky.

Coalition of Allies Prepares for Further Talks

In the meantime, the “coalition of the willing”—including the UK, France, and Germany—plans to hold a conference call on Sunday ahead of Zelensky’s White House visit. European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that further talks involving Zelensky are crucial.

"We stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia," the leaders said, noting that “it will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also praised Trump’s efforts, calling them a step toward peace while stressing that the path to ending the war cannot exclude Zelensky.

