Zelenskyy To Meet Trump At UNGA, Seeks Stronger US Sanctions On Russia Amid Escalating War

HomeNewsWorldZelenskyy To Meet Trump At UNGA, Seeks Stronger US Sanctions On Russia Amid Escalating War

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy will meet Donald Trump at UNGA to seek tougher US sanctions on Russia as Moscow intensifies attacks and NATO allies bolster defences on Europe’s eastern flank.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, in an effort to press Washington for tougher sanctions on Russia, Al Jazeera reported.

Zelenskyy announced his plans on Saturday as Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine, coinciding with fresh concerns across Europe's eastern flank over possible spillover effects of the ongoing war.

"We now expect strong sanctions steps from the United States as well - Europe is doing its part," Zelenskyy posted on X on Saturday. Trump had already signalled last week that he was ready to introduce "major sanctions" on Moscow, but tied the move to NATO allies agreeing collectively to end oil purchases from Russia. Despite Trump's attempts to push for a ceasefire, Moscow has so far evaded such pressure.

The Ukrainian leader is also expected to raise the issue of long-term security guarantees to shield his country from future Russian aggression after any truce. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, has cautioned that he would not tolerate Western troops being stationed in Ukraine.

Al Jazeera reported that Moscow launched one of its largest overnight assaults in recent months, unleashing 40 missiles and around 580 drones, which killed at least three people and left dozens injured.

NATO allies have responded by boosting defences along Europe's eastern borders. Poland's military said on Saturday that Polish and allied jets were scrambled in a "preventative operation" after Russian strikes hit areas near the Polish frontier. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom confirmed its fighter aircraft carried out their first NATO mission under Eastern Sentry, patrolling Polish skies against possible Russian aerial threats.

Tensions also rose after three Russian fighter jets reportedly entered Estonian airspace on Friday. Russia's Ministry of Defence denied the incident, but Estonian authorities said the 12-minute breach was verified through both radar and visual confirmation. Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of Estonia's Military Intelligence Centre, said it still "needs to be confirmed" whether the violation was intentional. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
