Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA

Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA

Exercising India’s right of reply on Friday, Petal Gahlot accused Sharif of “once again glorifying terrorism” while attempting to target India in his speech.

Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, delivered a firm rejoinder to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Exercising India’s right of reply on Friday, Gahlot accused Sharif of “once again glorifying terrorism” while attempting to target India in his speech.

She strongly condemned Pakistan’s continued patronage of terror groups, specifically pointing to its support for The Resistance Front—the outfit behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times. Gahlot also reminded the Assembly of Pakistan’s long history of harbouring international terrorists, including al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, even as it sought recognition as a partner in the global fight against terrorism.

Who is Petal Gahlot?

Born in New Delhi, Petal Gahlot is widely regarded as a rising star in Indian diplomacy. She studied political science, sociology, and French literature at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, before completing a master’s degree in political science and government from Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi, as per News18. She later pursued a second master’s in language interpretation and translation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Monterey, USA.

Joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2015, Gahlot has held several important postings, including Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, Third and Second Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Paris, and Consul at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

Away from her diplomatic duties, Gahlot is also a passionate musician. A skilled guitarist and vocalist, she has shared renditions of global hits like Bella Ciao and Lost On You, earning appreciation online for blending cultural artistry with her diplomatic persona.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 11:58 AM (IST)
Pakistan INDIA
