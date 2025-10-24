The White House has sounded the alarm over what it calls "serious gaps" in the system for issuing commercial driver’s licenses, following a deadly truck crash in California involving a driver accused of being in the U.S. illegally.

The crash, caused by 21-year-old Indian national Jashanpreet Singh, left three people dead and several others injured. Singh now faces multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

White House Calls For Accountability

During a press briefing this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Singh had obtained a California commercial driver’s license before the fatal accident. She revealed that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has launched a full review into how the license was approved.

"I can confirm that California gave this individual a license, and it’s something the Department of Transportation has already looked into," Leavitt said. "Secretary Duffy has spoken on this many times as part of the department’s crackdown on licenses being wrongfully issued to people who clearly do not deserve to hold these positions."

Leavitt emphasised that the administration views such cases as part of a broader problem, promising tighter oversight and a nationwide effort to prevent unqualified or unauthorised individuals from operating commercial vehicles.

Driver Reportedly Entered The U.S. Illegally In 2022

According to Leavitt, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has filed an immigration detainer against Singh, who allegedly crossed into the U.S. through the southern border in 2022.

"As for this case in California, on October 22, ICE lodged an immigration detainer for this individual following his arrest on charges of manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence," she said. "He killed three people. And he first entered the United States in 2022 through the southern border. He was released into our country by the previous administration."

Leavitt added that a separate detainer has also been lodged as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Into Licensing Process Intensifies

While it remains unclear how Singh managed to obtain a commercial license, the incident has intensified federal and state scrutiny over the process used to verify eligibility for professional drivers.

Transportation Secretary Michael Duffy has repeatedly addressed the issue, according to Leavitt, noting that it forms a central part of a broader federal initiative to close dangerous loopholes in the system.

"These tragedies are following a disturbing pattern," Leavitt said. "We are seeing criminal illegal aliens being issued commercial vehicle licenses, and that’s absolutely unacceptable. The Department of Transportation is cracking down on that."

What Happened In The California Crash?

The fatal collision occurred on October 22 on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County. Authorities say Singh’s semi-truck plowed into slow-moving traffic, sparking a fiery chain reaction involving eight vehicles, including four large trucks.

Dashcam footage obtained by ABC7 News reportedly shows Singh speeding toward a traffic jam before slamming into an SUV. Moments later, an explosion of flames consumed multiple vehicles, leaving a trail of devastation.

Officials say Singh was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Three people were killed, and four others were hospitalized with injuries.