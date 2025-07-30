Which Places Are At High Tsunami Risk After Decade's Strongest Earthquake In Pacific?

A tsunami threat looms over parts of the Pacific after a powerful 8.7-magnitude earthquake, the strongest in over a decade, struck Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Authorities have confirmed that tsunami waves have already hit portions of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern Hokkaido region, prompting widespread alerts.

Tsunami waves exceeding 3 metres are forecast for:

Russia

Ecuador

Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

These regions face the most significant risk of inundation and damage, with authorities advising immediate coastal evacuations where necessary.

1 To 3-Metre Tsunami Waves Forecast

Moderate but still dangerous waves, ranging between 1 and 3 metres, are possible in:

Chile

Costa Rica

French Polynesia

Guam

Hawaii

Japan

Jarvis Island

Johnston Atoll

Kiribati

Midway Island

Palmyra Island

Peru

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Evacuation measures have been initiated in some of these areas, especially in vulnerable coastal towns.

Low To Moderate Risk

Numerous locations fall under a lower tsunami warning, where waves between 0.3 to 1 metres are anticipated. These include Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Mexico, Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Panama, among others. While less severe, these waves can still pose risks to swimmers, boats, and low-lying infrastructure.

Regions where tsunami waves are expected to remain under 0.3 metres include Brunei, China, North Korea, South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Experts advise monitoring official alerts, as wave patterns may change with aftershocks or tectonic shifts. Coastal communities across the Pacific remain on high alert.

Indian Consulate's Advisory In SF

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco is monitoring the potential tsunami threat following the recent 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps:

- Follow Local Alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centres

-Move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued

-Avoid coastal areas.

-Prepare for emergency & keep devices charged.