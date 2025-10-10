Pakistan is grappling with widespread unrest as violent clashes erupt between police and supporters of the far-right group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in several major cities, including Lahore. In response to the unrest, authorities have suspended internet services in key areas to curb communication among protesters.

The unrest erupted after TLP supporters took to the streets to protest the Pakistani government’s perceived backing of US President Donald Trump’s controversial Gaza plan. Demonstrators shouted slogans, prompting police to respond with tear gas and lathicharge in attempts to disperse the crowds.

The escalating violence has drawn international concern. The US Embassy in Islamabad, along with American consulates in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar, issued a security advisory urging citizens to "avoid large gatherings and remain aware of their surroundings," warning that protests across Pakistan could disrupt traffic and pose safety risks.

The Government of Pakistan, is stopping pro-Palestine protests with bullets and tear gas. Thousands of Protesters are injured and in critical condition.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House, Chaudhry, a senior official, said many of those arrested were carrying batons, chemicals, glass marbles, tear gas shells, and even firearms, raising questions about the protesters’ intentions.

"Was the TLP planning a protest or plotting violence?" he asked, highlighting that the group neither sought permission for the demonstrations nor guaranteed compliance with the law. He also criticized the party for spreading misleading information on social media regarding casualties, calling them "mercenary-like."

TLP: A History of Far-Right Mobilization

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, founded in August 2015 by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, emerged as a far-right political force rallying around the defense of Pakistan’s strict blasphemy laws. Rizvi first gained attention in 2010 after resigning from a government preaching post in protest against remarks made by then Punjab governor Salman Taseer advocating reforms to the blasphemy law.

Under Rizvi’s leadership, TLP rose to prominence during the 2018 elections, securing over 2.2 million votes and becoming the fifth-largest party. The group has a history of organizing large-scale protests, including demonstrations against the French ambassador in 2020-2021 over controversial cartoons and a massive "long march" from Lahore to Islamabad in October 2021 demanding the release of their leader, Saad Rizvi.

Latest from Lahore: TLP protests against Pak govt turn violent. Saad Rizvi joined the march. Police clash with supporters, at least one TLP supporter reportedly killed, several injured. Roads blocked, mobile internet suspended. Situation tense, authorities on high alert.

Friday Clashes Leave Dozens Injured

Friday’s protests turned particularly violent in Lahore, where Punjab police allegedly opened fire on worshippers arriving for prayers at Jamia Masjid Rehmat Lil Alameen. Several TLP supporters were injured, and dozens of police officers were also hurt amid the confrontations. Vehicles and public property were damaged as protesters pressed their demand for "justice for Gaza."

Following these clashes, TLP called for supporters to gather in Lahore for a "final call," with a planned march to the US Embassy in Islamabad’s Red Zone, a high-security area housing diplomatic missions and government offices. In anticipation, authorities deployed security forces, sealed entry points, and placed containers to block access to key roads.

Government Cracks Down on Protests

To prevent further escalation, the Ministry of Interior instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile internet in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Section 144, banning public gatherings and rallies, has been imposed in Punjab until October 18, with additional security measures in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.