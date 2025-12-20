‘Grateful To Pakistan’: US Welcomes Islamabad’s Offer To Contribute To Gaza Peace Efforts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged Pakistan’s willingness to consider joining a proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza, while making it clear that Washington has neither sought nor secured any binding commitments so far. His remarks underscore the cautious and evolving nature of international efforts to stabilise Gaza under a US-backed peace framework.

Speaking at an extended end-of-year press conference, Rubio said discussions with potential contributors were still at a preliminary stage and that further clarity on the mission’s structure and mandate was required before formal commitments could be requested.

Responding to a question, Rubio said: “We're very grateful to Pakistan for their offer to be a part of it, or at least their offer to consider being a part of it. I think we owe them a few more answers before we can ask anybody to firmly commit. But I feel very confident that we have a number of nation-states acceptable to all sides in this conflict who are willing to step forward and be a part of that stabilisation force.”

Pakistan Signals Caution Despite US Outreach

Rubio’s comments come amid sustained diplomatic engagement by Trump administration as it works to advance its Israel-Hamas peace initiative, despite lingering political and security hurdles. Earlier this week, a Reuters report indicated that Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, is facing an early test of his expanded authority, with Washington pressing Islamabad to contribute troops to the ISF.

However, Pakistan has publicly drawn boundaries around its potential role. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had stated last month that while Islamabad could consider peacekeeping responsibilities, “disarming Hamas is not our job”, as per The Hindustan Times. This position reflects broader sensitivities within Pakistan about becoming directly involved in combat-oriented operations in Gaza.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi reiterated that no final decision had been taken. He emphasised that ongoing discussions should be viewed as exploratory rather than indicative of any firm commitment by Islamabad.