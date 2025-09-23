Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump's Party Leader Calls Lord Hanuman A 'False Hindu God', Faces Backlash

Alexander Duncan, a GOP member, objected to the monument at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple, calling the United States a “Christian nation.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump's party colleague in Texas has stirred controversy with his comments opposing a 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, known as the Statue of Union, in Sugar Land, Texas. Alexander Duncan, a GOP member, objected to the monument at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple, calling the United States a “Christian nation.”

“Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation,” Duncan wrote on X, while sharing a video of the monument. In a follow-up post, he cited verses from Exodus 20:3-4 of the Bible, which prohibit idol worship.

In another post on X, he wrote, "Let us never forget that we are one nation under God, and that God is the one true living God, Jesus Christ, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords."

Backlash From Hindu Community

Duncan’s remarks drew sharp criticism online. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) described the comments as “anti-Hindu and inflammatory,” and formally reported the incident to the Texas Republican Party. “Hello @TexasGOP, will you be disciplining your senate candidate from your party who openly contravenes your own guidelines against discrimination—not to mention disrespect for the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause?” the group posted.

Social media users also pushed back, highlighting America’s constitutional guarantee of religious freedom. One user, Jordan Crowder, pointed out: “Just because you’re not Hindu doesn’t make it false. The Vedas were written almost 2000 years before Jesus walked the earth… It would be wise to honour and research the religion that predates and influences yours.”

Unveiled in 2024, the 90-foot Statue of Union is among the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States and was envisioned by spiritual leader Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji. Standing as the third-tallest statue in the country, it has become a landmark of cultural and religious significance.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
'India's Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It': Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
