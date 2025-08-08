No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump has ruled out any trade talks with India until the tariff dispute is resolved after his administration slapped double tariffs on imports from India.

On being asked whether he expected talks to resume in the light of the new 50 per cent tariff, Trump said: "No, not until we get it resolved."

On Wednesday, the White House issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, taking the total levy to 50 per cent.

#WATCH | Responding to ANI's question, 'Just to follow up India's tariff, do you expect increased trade negotiations since you have announced the 50% tariffs?', US President Donald Trump says, "No, not until we get it resolved."



The Trump administration cited India's import of oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war for imposing the tariffs.

The initial levy, according to the US officials, came into effect on August 7, while the additional duty will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports. Items already in transit and certain exempt categories will have the exemption.

India Is Ready: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, said that India was ready and assured to protect the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers of the country as initial tariffs of 25 per cent came into effect.

Addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, Modi signalled that India would not back down in the face of economic pressure.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority," PM Modi said. "India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," he said.