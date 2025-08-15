US Extends Independence Day Greetings, Calls Ties With India 'Consequential, Far-Reaching'

The United States on Friday extended greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, calling the "historic relationship" between the world’s largest and oldest democracies "consequential and far-reaching".

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India and the US share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific, with ties spanning industries, innovation, advanced technologies, and space.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region, Rubio said.

"Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries," the statement added.

The greetings from the US come amid strained relations between New Delhi and due to US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Moreover, Trump also imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports as a punitive measure for purchasing Russian oil.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Independence Day greetings from his X handle. "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

PM Modi began the day by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, before heading to the Red Fort to unfurl the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address.

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today with patriotic fervour to mark the nation’s freedom in 1947 from over 200 years of British colonial rule.