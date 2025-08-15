Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Extends Independence Day Greetings, Calls Ties With India 'Consequential, Far-Reaching'

US Extends Independence Day Greetings, Calls Ties With India 'Consequential, Far-Reaching'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Independence Day wishes to India, highlighting the "consequential and far-reaching" ties between the two nations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United States on Friday extended greetings to India on its 79th Independence Day, calling the "historic relationship" between the world’s largest and oldest democracies "consequential and far-reaching". 

In a statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said India and the US share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific, with ties spanning industries, innovation, advanced technologies, and space.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15. The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region, Rubio said.

"Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries," the statement added.

The greetings from the US come amid strained relations between New Delhi and due to US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Moreover, Trump also imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports as a punitive measure for purchasing Russian oil.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Independence Day greetings from his X handle. "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

PM Modi began the day by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, before heading to the Red Fort to unfurl the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address.  

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today with patriotic fervour to mark the nation’s freedom in 1947 from over 200 years of British colonial rule.

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day United STates Marco Rubio 79th Independence Day
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Health
PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
PM Modi Sounds Alarm Over Obesity, Says 'Cooking Oil Should Be Reduced 10%': WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

UP Assembly Special Session: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights State’s Growth, Calls for United Vision for Viksit Bharat
Breaking: Supreme Court Reserves Order on Stray Dogs; Focus on Civic Failures, Practicality of Shelter Plan
Breaking: Historic 24-Hour Debate in Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Vision 2047; CM Yogi to Address
Breaking: Supreme Court Postpones Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir’s Full Statehood Petition for Eight Weeks
Weather Update: Northern India Battles Severe Floods and Cloudbursts Amid Heavy Rains | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget