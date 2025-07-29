Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS AG Pam Bondi Files Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Boasberg Over Trump Remarks

US AG Pam Bondi Files Misconduct Complaint Against Judge Boasberg Over Trump Remarks

US Attorney General Pam Bondi files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg for alleged anti-Trump remarks, citing bias and violation of judicial ethics during ongoing Trump-related cases.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 03:03 PM (IST)

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Monday (local time) said the Justice Department had filed a misconduct complaint against District Judge James Boasberg for making "improper public comments" about President Donald Trump and his administration.

"Today at my direction, [DOJ] filed a misconduct complaint against US District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration," Bondi posted on X.

The complaint, authored by Bondi's chief of staff Chad Mizelle, has been submitted to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, Fox News reported. According to the complaint, Judge Boasberg made remarks at a March 11 judicial conference attended by US Chief Justice John Roberts and nearly two dozen other judges. Mizelle alleged that Boasberg strayed from traditional topics and said the Trump administration would "disregard rulings of federal courts" and trigger "a constitutional crisis."

"While there, Judge Boasberg attempted to improperly influence Chief Justice Roberts and roughly two dozen other federal judges by straying from the traditional topics to express his belief that the Trump Administration would 'disregard rulings of federal courts' and trigger 'a constitutional crisis," Mizelle wrote, according to Fox News.

"Although his comments would be inappropriate even if they had some basis, they were even worse because Judge Boasberg had no basis, the Trump Administration has always complied with all court orders," Fox News quoted Mizelle.

Boasberg's comments came just days before he presided over a case involving Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport suspected migrant gang members to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador.

The judge later ruled on March 15 to halt deportation flights, claiming that the Trump administration had violated his order. That order was later overturned by the Supreme Court. Boasberg, 62, is an appointee of former President Barack Obama. Mizelle alleged that Boasberg's remarks and actions suggest bias and violate the Code of Conduct for US Judges.

"Within days of those statements, Judge Boasberg began acting on his preconceived belief that the Trump Administration would not follow court orders," Mizelle wrote, according to the New York Post.

He said the judge's conduct "erodes public confidence in judicial neutrality" and called for his immediate removal from the case to "prevent further erosion" during the investigation. 

 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump 'Constitutional Crisis' SUpreme COurt Pam Bondi Donald Trump. Alien Enemies Act James Boasberg DOJ Misconduct Complaint Judicial Bias Chad Mizelle Judicial Ethics
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
All 3 Pahalgam Terrorists Killed Under Op Mahadev: Amit Shah In Parliament
India
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?
Business
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
Sebi Cracks Down On Insider Trading Linked To Zee Business Tips, Issues Rs 4 Crore Fine
India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
Advertisement

Videos

Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Tragic Bus-Truck Collision In Deoghar Kills 18 Kanwariyas During Shravan Yatra
Cloudburst In Himachal’s Mandi Triggers Devastation; 2 Dead, 1 Missing, Roads Washed Out
Power Out At UP Hospital: Doctors In Basti Treat Patient Under Torchlight, Risking Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget