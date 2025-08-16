'Ukraine War Would Not Have Happened If...': Putin After Talks With Trump At Alaska Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that the Ukraine conflict would not have started if Donald Trump would have been the President of the United States in 2022.

Speaking at the joint conference after the 2.5-hour meeting between the two leaders in Alaska, Putin reaffirmed his belief in Trump's claim that the latter would have averted the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began when President Joe Biden was the US President.

"I would like to remind you, that in 2022, during our last contact with the previous administration, I tried to convince my previous American colleague, the situation should not be brought to the point of no return when it would come to hostilities, and I said it quite directly back then, that it was a big mistake," Putin said.

"Today, when President Trump says had he been the President back then, there would have been no war, and I am quite sure it would indeed be so," he added.

Putin thanked Trump for his cooperation and “friendly" tone of conversation and stated that Russia and the US should “turn the page and go back to cooperation.” He also acknowledged that the past period had been difficult for the Russia-US relations, highlighting the need to “rectify the situation”.

The Russian President further expressed hope that the agreements reached during his "productive" talks with Trump would become a starting point for ending the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of "businesslike and pragmatic" relations between Russia and the US.

"President Trump and I established a very good, businesslike and trusting contact. And I have every reason to believe that by moving along this path, we can reach - and the sooner, the better - the end of the conflict in Ukraine," the Russian President said.

Putin said that the next meeting would take place in Moscow, expressing hope that Ukraine and Europe would not try to “sabotage” the talks with Trump in Alaska. Trump concluded his remarks by thanking Putin and said “we’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon.”

Trump and Putin failed to reach an agreement on ending the conflict in Ukraine and reaching a peace deal even as the Russian leader said they had reached an understanding.