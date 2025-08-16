Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Ukraine War Would Not Have Happened If...': Putin After Talks With Trump At Alaska Summit

'Ukraine War Would Not Have Happened If...': Putin After Talks With Trump At Alaska Summit

Following a meeting in Alaska, Putin stated that the Ukraine conflict wouldn't have occurred if Trump were US President in 2022. He echoed Trump's claim and expressed hope that their talks would lead to ending the conflict and restoring pragmatic US-Russia relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that the Ukraine conflict would not have started if Donald Trump would have been the President of the United States in 2022.

Speaking at the joint conference after the 2.5-hour meeting between the two leaders in Alaska, Putin reaffirmed his belief in Trump's claim that the latter would have averted the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began when President Joe Biden was the US President.

"I would like to remind you, that in 2022, during our last contact with the previous administration, I tried to convince my previous American colleague, the situation should not be brought to the point of no return when it would come to hostilities, and I said it quite directly back then, that it was a big mistake," Putin said.

"Today, when President Trump says had he been the President back then, there would have been no war, and I am quite sure it would indeed be so," he added.

Putin thanked Trump for his cooperation and “friendly" tone of conversation and stated that Russia and the US should “turn the page and go back to cooperation.” He also acknowledged that the past period had been difficult for the Russia-US relations, highlighting the need to “rectify the situation”. 

The Russian President further expressed hope that the agreements reached during his "productive" talks with Trump would become a starting point for ending the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of "businesslike and pragmatic" relations between Russia and the US.

"President Trump and I established a very good, businesslike and trusting contact. And I have every reason to believe that by moving along this path, we can reach - and the sooner, the better - the end of the conflict in Ukraine," the Russian President said.

Putin said that the next meeting would take place in Moscow, expressing hope that Ukraine and Europe would not try to “sabotage” the talks with Trump in Alaska. Trump concluded his remarks by thanking Putin and said “we’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon.” 

Trump and Putin failed to reach an agreement on ending the conflict in Ukraine and reaching a peace deal even as the Russian leader said they had reached an understanding.

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 06:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine War United STates Donald Trump. Alaska Summit
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Peace Deal
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Peace Deal
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Business
GST Rate Shake-Up: 2 Main Slabs, Cheaper Household Essentials, And 40% Levy On Tobacco, Here's What To Expect
GST Rate Shake-Up: Household Products May See Price Drop, Tobacco To Face 40% Tax, Says Report
South Cinema
Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit
Shwetha Menon Takes Over AMMA Presidency After Mohanlal’s Exit
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget