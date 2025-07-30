Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldConsulate General Urges Indians In San Francisco To Prepare For Emergency After Russia Tsunami

Consulate General Urges Indians In San Francisco To Prepare For Emergency After Russia Tsunami

They urged monitoring local alerts, moving to higher ground if needed, avoiding coastal areas, preparing for emergencies, and provided a helpline number for assistance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 09:37 AM (IST)

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has issued an advisory for Indian citizens after a tsunami alert in several regions of the US. 

A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia's far east prompted the warning from the US coast to Japan. 

In a post on X, the Consulate General said it is monitoring the potential tsunami threat after the earthquake in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. 

"Follow Local Alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centres," the Consulate advised the citizens. 

It also recommended people to move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued and to avoid coastal areas. 

The consulate also urged that Indian citizens prepare for an emergency and keep devices charged. It also issued a helpline number (+1-415-483-6629) for people to contact in case of any emergency. 

US President Donald trump said that a Tsunami Warning has been issued in Hawaii while Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast. He urged people to visit tsunami.gov for latest information. 

"Due to a massive earthquake that occurred in the Pacific Ocean, a Tsunami Warning is in effect for those living in Hawaii. A Tsunami Watch is in effect for Alaska and the Pacific Coast of the United States. Japan is also in the way. Please visit https://tsunami.gov for the latest information. STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!" Trump said in a post on X.

Japan's meteorological centre has also issued a tsunami warning with waves potentially as high as 3 metres along the west coast from Hokkaido to Wakayama. 

The tsunami alert has been issued in multiple countries including  Russia, Japan, US, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, French Polynesia, Guam, Hawaii and other islands in the Pacific 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 09:10 AM (IST)
Tsunami Earthquake RUSSIA
