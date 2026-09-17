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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Threatens EU With Tariffs Over Canada Associate Membership Plan, Calls Idea ‘Laughable’

Trump Threatens EU With Tariffs Over Canada Associate Membership Plan, Calls Idea ‘Laughable’

The EU had signaled that Canada is poised to become the bloc's first associate member. Trump called the idea both "laughable" and a "hostile act."

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • European Commission proposed Canada as its first associate member.
  • Trump called the idea
  • Canada seeks EU ties due to strained US relations.

Reported by: Rana Taha with dpa, Reuters | Edited by: Sean Sinico

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to the European Union's plans to add Canada as an associate member with threats and ridicule.

During her annual speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was opening the door for ‌Canada ⁠to ⁠become its first associate member.

Such a relationship to the bloc does not currently exist and would have to be created from scratch.

How did Trump respond to Canada's EU associate membership idea?

In comments to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said the idea could become a "hostile act." He threatened to impose sanctions on the EU in response.

"If they do that, if I think it's at all a hostile act, I will put very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe on many things," Trump told reporters en route to an event in North Carolina.

The US president also described the prospect of Canada joining the EU as "laughable."

Why is Canada turning to the EU?

The potential Canadian EU associate membership comes as Trump, during his second term in office, has shaken Washington's relationship with its northern neighbor to the core.

Canada was among the first victims of Trump's tariff policy.

Tensions escalated between Ottawa and Washington after trade talks broke down last month, with Trump imposing further sanctions on Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowing to respond in kind.

Washington's transatlantic ties have also suffered under Trump, most notably after the US president's push to take control of the Arctic island of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

The EU was also hit by Trump's wide tariffs, as were most countries worldwide, but the two sides reached a trade agreement to bring them down.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the European Union's plan regarding Canada?

The EU is considering opening its doors for Canada to become its first associate member. This idea was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

How did US President Trump react to the idea of Canada joining the EU as an associate member?

Trump described the idea as

Why is Canada considering an associate membership with the EU?

Canada is exploring this option due to strained relations with the US under Trump's presidency. Canada was among the first victims of Trump's tariff policy.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Sanctions EU Canada
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