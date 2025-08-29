Trump’s ‘Personal Pique’ Behind US 50% Tariffs On Indian Goods, Says Report

A new report by global investment bank Jefferies claims that the steep 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports stem not just from trade disputes but from President Donald Trump’s “personal pique” after being denied a role in mediating the India-Pakistan conflict.

According to the report, Trump had hoped to step in as a mediator following the brief but intense four-day military clash between India and Pakistan in May. However, New Delhi has consistently rejected any third-party involvement in its disputes with Islamabad, calling it a “red line.”

“Tariffs on India are primarily the result of the American president’s frustration at not being allowed to intervene in the decades-old hostility between the two neighbours,” Jefferies noted, adding that Trump viewed it as a lost chance to strengthen his global image, perhaps even eyeing a Nobel Peace Prize.

Tensions Escalates After Operation Sindoor

The conflict erupted after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan. The strikes came in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.

What followed was a series of cross-border assaults involving fighter jets, armed drones, missiles, and heavy artillery fire. The hostilities lasted until May 10, when both nations agreed to halt military action.

On the same day, Trump publicly declared that Washington had brokered the ceasefire. He claimed credit for persuading both nuclear-armed nations to step back from escalation and even suggested that the US would increase trade with them if they kept the peace.

India, however, flatly denied the claim. Officials maintained that the ceasefire was arranged directly through talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries, following an approach from Pakistan.

Trump’s Double Tariff On India

Trump initially announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods. Soon after, he signed an executive order imposing another 25% levy, this time citing India’s purchase of Russian oil as the reason. The move effectively doubled tariffs to 50% on Indian exports, which came into force on August 27.

The Jefferies report also pointed out that agriculture remains another major friction point between the two countries. Successive Indian governments, including the current one, have refused to open up the farming sector to US imports, fearing devastating consequences for millions of farmers.