Trump, Putin Plan Budapest Talks To Resolve ‘Inglorious’ Russia-Ukraine War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary, in an effort to end what he described as the “inglorious” war in Ukraine. The announcement followed what Trump called a “very productive” phone conversation with Putin.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted that Putin had congratulated him and the United States on securing “peace in the Middle East,” calling it a historic achievement “dreamed of for centuries.” Trump added that he believes the Middle East success could pave the way for progress in negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump also shared that Putin praised First Lady Melania Trump’s humanitarian work with children, expressing hope that it would continue. “We also spent a great deal of time discussing trade between Russia and the United States once the war in Ukraine concludes,” Trump wrote.

High-Level Advisors Meeting

According to Trump, both sides have agreed to convene high-level advisors next week to lay the groundwork for the summit, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the American delegation. The Budapest venue is seen as neutral territory, with diplomatic ties to both Washington and Moscow.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the phone call occurred at Russia’s initiative. He warned that any US decision to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine could jeopardize the peace process and strain bilateral relations. Ushakov added that a preparatory call between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would precede the summit.

Trump is also scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday to review his discussion with Putin and discuss US military aid, diplomatic coordination, and broader regional security concerns.

The announcement of the Budapest summit comes at a delicate time. Zelenskyy, already in Washington, was preparing to meet with US officials and defense companies to discuss air defense systems and other support. Ukraine is offering incentives in exchange for American backing, including access to liquefied natural gas and sharing expertise in producing cost-effective armed drones that have challenged Russian forces.

Senior Republicans in Congress, increasingly frustrated with prolonged aid to Ukraine, are pushing for tougher sanctions on Russia, a process that has stalled for months. Trump, whose August Alaska summit with Putin yielded little, also suggested the possibility of selling Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, raising the stakes further.

Zelenskyy's Response To Trump-Putin Call

Following Trump’s phone call with Putin, Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism, posting on X: “We expect that the momentum of curbing terror and war that succeeded in the Middle East will help to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

For Europe, Trump’s announcement rekindled memories of the highly scrutinized Alaska meeting with Putin, raising concerns that Moscow could be maneuvering to buy time while continuing its campaign against Kyiv.

As Ukraine’s president prepared to enter the Oval Office on Friday, the pressure on both sides has never been higher. The White House meeting now carries added weight, with the potential to reshape diplomatic and military calculations in a conflict entering its fourth year.