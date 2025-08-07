Trump Pushes Peace Talks, Says Meeting With Putin Likely 'Soon'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Pushes Peace Talks, Says Meeting With Putin Likely 'Soon'

Donald Trump announced a potential meeting with Vladimir Putin soon, following "productive" Moscow talks by his envoy amid Ukraine war tensions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 09:06 AM (IST)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "very soon," following what he described as highly productive discussions in Moscow between his special envoy and Russian officials. The development follows rising tensions and looming sanctions related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The possibility of a summit was raised during a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a senior source in Kyiv, the call also included NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the leaders of the UK, Germany, and Finland.

"There's a good chance that there will be a meeting very soon," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked about his potential meetings with Putin and Zelensky.

While Trump did not disclose a specific location for the meeting with Putin, The New York Times and CNN, citing individuals familiar with the planning, reported that the sit-down could happen as early as next week. Trump is also reportedly pushing for a three-way meeting with both Putin and Zelensky.

‘Productive’ Talks in Moscow Precede Planned Summits

Trump’s remarks followed a meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian officials in Moscow earlier on Wednesday. The Kremlin characterized the discussions as "productive" as the U.S. prepares to potentially impose new sanctions over Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Great progress was made!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, noting that he had briefed several European allies after the meeting.

"Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come," he added.

However, a senior U.S. official clarified that “secondary sanctions” were still expected to take effect within two days, despite the diplomatic developments.

Sanctions Loom as Trump Pushes for Peace

Trump has previously claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours of taking office. He has now given Russia until Friday to show significant movement toward peace or face new penalties.

Thus far, three rounds of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul have failed to reach a ceasefire agreement, with both sides maintaining hardline positions. Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian territory while accelerating ground advances.

Following the meeting with Witkoff, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists that a “quite useful and constructive conversation took place.” He added that both parties exchanged “signals” regarding their positions, without offering further details.

President Zelensky confirmed his call with Trump and acknowledged the involvement of European leaders, although he did not mention them by name.

Economic Pressure and International Fallout

Trump’s growing frustration with Putin's continued aggression has led to warnings of further sanctions. Though he has not yet outlined specific measures, Trump told reporters that a range of secondary sanctions are under consideration, which could include penalties aimed at Russia's trade partners — possibly even targeting China.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump ordered higher tariffs on Indian goods in response to New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil, a move that could have wide-reaching economic implications.

"We're going to see what happens," Trump said, referring to the Moscow talks. "We'll make that determination at that time."

The Kremlin responded by condemning the threats of economic retaliation — without directly naming Trump — calling them "illegitimate."

Escalating Conflict and Nuclear Concerns

Russia’s war in Ukraine, ongoing since February 2022, has left tens of thousands dead, displaced millions, and caused widespread devastation. Moscow is demanding territorial concessions and that Ukraine withdraw its requests for Western support. Kyiv, on the other hand, is calling for an immediate ceasefire and has urged international allies to press for "regime change" in Moscow.

Amid these developments, nuclear tensions between Washington and Moscow have escalated. Trump said he had ordered two nuclear submarines to reposition “in the region” following a hostile online exchange with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

In response, Russia announced it would end its self-imposed moratorium on deploying nuclear-capable intermediate-range missiles, citing alleged U.S. deployments near Russian borders.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian emergency services reported that two civilians were killed and 12 injured in a Russian shelling attack on a holiday camp in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

 

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
