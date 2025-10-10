Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Bid: Who Decides, When It’s Announced & What’s At Stake

There is significant anticipation surrounding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, with speculation intensifying over the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump could be named the recipient. Even though the President himself has publicly supported the prospect, the decision lies entirely in the hands of five members of Norway’s Nobel Committee, who hold the authority to grant Trump the international recognition he has long sought.

President Trump, who returned to office in January, has claimed to have ended eight wars globally and insists he deserves the prize. He has stated that not receiving it would be a “big insult” to the United States. However, the selection process remains confidential, and the final decision rests solely with the committee.

What Time Will Nobel Peace Prize Be Announced?

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday at 11:00 AM local time in Oslo (2:30 PM IST / 8:00 PM AEDT). The formal award ceremony will take place on December 10, marking the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death, as per ABC Network.

What Does The Prize Contain?

The winner receives a gold medal, a diploma, and 11 million Swedish krona (approximately $1.8 million).

While all Nobel medals feature Alfred Nobel, the Peace Prize medal—designed by Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland—depicts Nobel in a unique pose.

Who Will Decide The Winner Of Nobel Prize?

Each year, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by a five-member committee elected by the Norwegian parliament, in accordance with Alfred Nobel’s will. Sitting members of parliament are not eligible to serve on the committee.

This year’s panel includes, as reported by Aljazeera: Jørgen Watne Frydnes (a humanitarian working with PEN International), Asle Toje (a foreign policy analyst with a doctorate in international relations), Anne Enger (former leader of Norway’s Center Party), Kristin Clemet (former education minister from the Conservative Party) and Gry Larsen (former state secretary for the Labour Party).