Trump Links Tylenol To Autism; Maker Rebuts: ‘No Scientific Evidence’

Kenvue, the Johnson & Johnson spinoff that manufactures Tylenol, issued a firm rebuttal on Tuesday to recent remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a potential link between the painkiller and autism. Trump’s statements, made during a White House press conference on Monday, specifically cautioned pregnant women against using Tylenol, citing an alleged link to autism.

Kenvue's Rebuttal

The company emphasised that there is no credible scientific evidence supporting such claims and reiterated its commitment to evidence-based medical guidance.



Kenvue stated that independent research consistently shows no connection between acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, and autism, and advised consumers to follow the guidance of healthcare professionals when using the medication, as reported by NDTV.

Trump’s Statement On Tylenol

Trump’s statements, made during a White House press conference on Monday, specifically cautioned pregnant women against using Tylenol, citing an alleged link to autism, reported Reuters. He also raised concerns about the timing and combination of routine childhood vaccinations.

While acknowledging that he is not a medical professional, the president indicated that his advice was part of a broader effort to “revolutionize health” in the United States.

What Do Experts Say?

Acetaminophen has long been regarded by healthcare experts as a safe and effective option for pain relief during pregnancy when used according to recommended dosages. Major medical organizations, including the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, continue to endorse the medication’s use, noting that no scientifically verified link exists between acetaminophen exposure and autism, as per Guardian.

Health professionals have raised concerns that the president’s comments could undermine public confidence in proven treatments. Experts stress that discouraging the use of acetaminophen without scientific basis may lead to unnecessary discomfort and confusion for expectant mothers. Public health authorities continue to emphasise the importance of relying on peer-reviewed research and consulting qualified healthcare providers for medical decisions.

