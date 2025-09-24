Trump Attacks Sadiq Khan In UN Address With 'Sharia Law' Claims, London Mayor Reacts

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Attacks Sadiq Khan In UN Address With 'Sharia Law' Claims, London Mayor Reacts

Trump reignites feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the UN, falsely claiming London wants “sharia law,” while UK leaders defend Khan and highlight London’s safety and diversity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump reignited his long-standing feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, making unverified claims that the British capital aims to “go to sharia law.”

Sharia law, derived from the Quran and Hadith, governs aspects of personal and public life in some Muslim-majority countries, but there is no evidence that London or its mayor has sought to adopt it.

“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been changed, it’s been so changed,” Trump said in his speech. “Now they want to go to sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.”

Trump also criticized European immigration and energy policies, calling them “suicidal” and warning that they “will be the death of Western Europe if something isn’t done immediately.” He accused the UN of “funding an assault on Western countries and their borders” and added, “Europe is in serious trouble. They have been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before.”

Khan and British Leaders Push Back

Khan’s office quickly condemned Trump’s remarks as “appalling and bigoted.” A spokesperson said, “London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting also defended the mayor, tweeting: “Sadiq Khan is not trying to impose Sharia law on London. This is a mayor who marches with Pride, stands up for differences of background and opinion, and is focused on improving our transport, air, streets, safety, choices, and chances.”

The Muslim Council of Britain went further, saying it prayed for Trump’s “health and wellbeing as his hallucinations seem to be getting worse by the day,” according to reports.

A Decade-Long Spat

Tuesday’s comments are the latest salvo in a feud stretching back nearly a decade. In 2015, Khan condemned then-presidential candidate Trump after he called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States” following a terrorist attack in California. Since then, the two have repeatedly clashed, with Khan criticizing Trump’s immigration policies and rhetoric, and Trump responding with personal attacks.

During his recent state visit to the UK, Trump said he personally requested that Khan not be invited to a royal banquet at Windsor Castle, calling him “among the worst mayors in the world” and criticizing London’s crime levels, which he described as “through the roof,” alongside the city’s “dirt” and “filth.”

While overall crime in London has risen 31.5% over the past decade, violent crime increased by 40%, according to UK Office for National Statistics data. Yet the Metropolitan Police report that London’s homicide rate in 2024 was 11.8 per million people, lower than in several major US cities, including Washington, D.C. Khan has been mayor since May 2016.

Trump’s UN speech framed these comments within a wider critique of European policies on immigration and energy. While his words drew sharp pushback in the UK, they also highlight the ongoing cultural and political tensions between Trump and Khan, whose differing approaches to leadership, immigration, and public safety remain a frequent flashpoint in international discourse.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
London Immigration Sadiq Khan Europe Sharia Law UK Politics UN General Assembly Labour Party London Crime TRUMP Muslim Council Of Britain Mayor Of London Donald Trump Remarks London Safety International Feud
