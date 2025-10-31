Trump Administration Cuts US Refugee Admissions To 7,500, Prioritising White South Africans

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Administration Cuts US Refugee Admissions To 7,500, Prioritising White South Africans

The Trump administration has cut US refugee admissions to 7,500, mostly white South Africans, marking a historic low and prompting strong criticism from refugee and human rights groups.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 07:05 AM (IST)
In a major policy shift, the Trump administration has announced that only 7,500 refugees will be admitted to the United States in the 2026 fiscal year, with most expected to be white South Africans. The move marks a historic reduction in America’s refugee intake and signals a dramatic departure from the nation’s long-standing tradition of offering sanctuary to those fleeing war, persecution and violence.

The decision, published on Thursday in the Federal Register, formalises what many human rights groups have described as a retreat from humanitarian commitments that once enjoyed bipartisan support. It represents a sharp drop from the 125,000-refugee ceiling set under Democratic President Joe Biden last year.

According to the notice, the 7,500 admissions are “justified by humanitarian concerns or otherwise in the national interest”. While it mentions white South Africans, often referred to as Afrikaners, it provides no further details about other groups that might qualify for entry. The document vaguely refers to “other victims of illegal or unjust discrimination”, without clarifying who those individuals might be.

A shift in US refugee policy

The new cap aligns closely with the Republican administration’s broader immigration stance, which prioritises tightening border security and limiting entry to foreigners considered potential threats to national safety or American jobs. The Trump administration has consistently framed its immigration policies as measures to protect national interests, reshaping America’s global image in the process.

When Trump first took office, he temporarily suspended the refugee programme altogether. Since then, only a small number of refugees have been allowed into the country, most of them white South Africans. Critics say the latest move sidelines refugees from regions that have historically been prioritised under US humanitarian programmes, including the Middle East and Africa.

Outcry from refugee advocates

The announcement has drawn strong criticism from refugee resettlement agencies and human rights organisations, who view it as a moral and political abdication.

“This decision doesn’t just lower the refugee admissions ceiling, it lowers our moral standing,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Global Refuge. “Focusing the vast majority of admissions on one group undermines both the programme’s purpose and its credibility.”

The International Refugee Assistance Project, which has challenged previous suspensions of the refugee programme in court, condemned the administration’s approach as discriminatory and politically motivated.

“By privileging Afrikaners while continuing to exclude thousands of vetted refugees, the administration is once again politicising a humanitarian programme,” said the group’s president, Sharif Aly.

Advocates argue that refugees waiting for resettlement have already undergone extensive security screenings and are living in dangerous conditions. Many now face an uncertain future.

Afghans left behind

Among those most affected are Afghans still seeking refuge after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. While a separate programme continues to admit Afghans who worked directly with the US government, tens of thousands of others who supported the US mission remain excluded from the new refugee quota.

Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac, a group campaigning for at-risk Afghans, described Thursday’s decision as a “horrendous betrayal”.

“I think we need to face facts,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “This means that the president and the White House are not going to allow Afghan refugees to come here. This is a really bad day.”

A historic low for US admissions

Presidents have the authority to set annual refugee caps, typically in consultation with the State Department and resettlement agencies. However, the 7,500 limit marks the lowest level since the modern refugee programme was established in 1980.

During Trump’s first term, the cap was steadily reduced each year, reaching 15,000 by the end of his administration. The latest figure, half of that number, underscores a continued tightening of refugee policy under his leadership.

For many observers, this move is not just a bureaucratic adjustment but a defining moment in America’s evolving identity, shifting from a nation long known as a refuge for the displaced to one increasingly closing its doors.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 07:05 AM (IST)
Trump Refugee Policy US Refugee Cap White South Africans
