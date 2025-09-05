Anutin Charnvirakul Elected New Thai Prime Minister, Becomes Third PM In 2 Years

Anutin Charnvirakul was elected the new Prime Minister of Thailand on Friday. Thailand’s parliament has elected Anutin Charnvirakul, the 58-year-old leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as the country’s next prime minister, marking a dramatic shift in the nation’s political landscape.

His appointment comes just a week after Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed from office when the Constitutional Court ruled she had breached ethical standards.

How Anutin Rose to the Top

Bhumjaithai, the second-largest party in Paetongtarn’s ruling coalition, had been a key ally during her administration, with Anutin serving as deputy prime minister. But the alliance fractured in June following the leak of a damaging phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodian leader Hun Sen over a border dispute. That controversy triggered the case that ultimately led to her dismissal.

Securing his path to leadership, Anutin struck a deal with the opposition People’s Party, which controls nearly one-third of the lower house. The party pledged its support on the condition that parliament will be dissolved within four months. Despite backing Anutin’s bid, it will remain outside the new government.

In total, Anutin said he had the support of seven parties and groups holding 146 seats, alongside the People’s Party’s 143 seats, giving him 289 backers in parliament, well above the 247 votes required.

Who Is Anutin Charnvirakul?

Anutin’s political journey began with Thai Rak Thai, the party founded by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn’s father. He first entered government in 2004 as deputy health minister, later taking on the commerce portfolio, before returning to the health ministry in 2005.

His career was briefly derailed in 2007 when Thai Rak Thai was dissolved, leading to a five-year ban from politics. He returned in 2012 as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, which has a strong base in Thailand’s northeast and secured 70 seats in the 2023 election.

As health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anutin oversaw lockdowns, vaccine rollouts and the eventual reopening of Thailand to foreign tourism, a lifeline for the economy. He also made headlines for championing cannabis liberalisation, famously wearing a shirt emblazoned with marijuana leaves while casting his vote in 2023. The move spurred a boom in cannabis shops but angered conservatives, prompting efforts by the Pheu Thai Party to roll back recreational use.

In 2023, he was appointed interior minister in the Pheu Thai-led government, further cementing his influence. His ties to the monarchy were underscored earlier this year when he accompanied King Maha Vajiralongkorn on a four-day visit to Bhutan.

A Political Dynasty and Business Legacy

Known by his nickname Noo, meaning “mouse” in Thai, Anutin hails from a powerful political family. His father, Chavarat Charnvirakul, once served as caretaker prime minister.

He is also heir to Stecon Group, his family’s construction empire, which built Thailand’s parliament buildings. A graduate in industrial engineering from Hofstra University in New York, Anutin maintains close ties with Thailand’s business elite and influential figures such as political power broker Newin Chidchob.