Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTwo Telangana Students Killed, Five Injured In UK Road Crash

Two Telangana Students Killed, Five Injured In UK Road Crash

Essex Police said two other men from east London who were driving the cars at the time of the crash were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving before being released on bail.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

London, Sep 3 (PTI) Two students from Telangana have been killed in a two-car road collision at a major roundabout in Essex, south-east England, while five others sustained serious injuries, local police have said. While Chaitanya Tarre, 23, died on the spot, Rishi Teja Rapolu, 21, succumbed to his injuries in hospital soon after the accident at the Rayleigh Spur roundabout early Monday.

Essex Police said two other men from east London who were driving the cars at the time of the crash were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving before being released on bail.

“Sadly, one man died at the scene while another died in hospital. Specialist officers are supporting their families. Five other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries,” Essex Police said in a statement.

“The drivers of the two cars – two men from Barking aged 23 and 24 – were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“They have since been released on bail until November 20. Our investigation into the collision is ongoing,” the statement said.

The force has issued a public appeal for information, including any CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the collision on the A130 – a major dual carriageway road.

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK issued a statement to condole the death of the students, who are believed to have been on their way back from a Ganesh Visarajan celebration with their peer group.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Essex, UK, involving nine students from the Telugu community,” NISAU UK said in a statement.

“The accident has claimed the precious lives of two young students, Chaitanya Tarre and Rishi Teja Rapolu. Our heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

Several other students remain in hospital and under urgent medical care, it said, adding, “We are keeping them and their families in our thoughts and prayers, and we hope for their swift and full recovery.” The group which supports Indian students enrolled at UK universities said it is working closely with members of the Telangana community and consular authorities to provide support following the tragic accident. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: Germany Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: Germany Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Advertisement

Videos

Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget