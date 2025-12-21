Taipei Stabbing Spree Was Planned, Suspect Surveyed Metro Station Days Before Attack

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTaipei Stabbing Spree Was Planned, Suspect Surveyed Metro Station Days Before Attack

Taiwan police say the deadly Taipei metro stabbing spree was premeditated, with the suspect visiting the site days before the attack that killed at least three people.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Taipei [Taiwan], December 21 (ANI): Hours after a deadly stabbing spree at a bustling Taipei metro station that killed at least three people, police said the attack was planned, as the suspect had visited the site multiple times before carrying it out, NHK reported.

Police confirmed that the suspect had been surveying the area in the days leading up to the attack. According to NHK, he visited the crime scene three days before the incident and also went to a commercial facility in the area on Thursday or Friday.

The 27-year-old suspect, who later died after jumping from the sixth floor of a building following the attack, was already on a wanted list for obstructing military service procedures by failing to respond to a draft notice.

The attack occurred on Saturday when the suspect threw a smoke-emitting device at Taipei Main Station before launching a stabbing spree.

He then fled toward another subway station, where he stabbed more people. He later died after jumping from a nearby building.

At an emergency meeting on Saturday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te stated that the incident had shocked Taiwanese society and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into the suspect's background and motive.

He added that the government would strengthen public safety and social stability by deploying more police officers, including rapid response units, to crowded public areas and venues hosting major events, NHK reported. 

The police are still investigating the suspect's motive and are treating the assaults as a premeditated crime.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Taiwan News Taipei Stabbing Taipei Metro Attack Taiwan Crime Taiwan Police
