Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'I Will Say Namaskaar': Nepal’s First Woman PM Sushila Karki On Meeting Modi, Recalls Indian Roots

'I Will Say Namaskaar': Nepal’s First Woman PM Sushila Karki On Meeting Modi, Recalls Indian Roots

She praises the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations and expresses admiration for PM Modi. Karki emphasises the historical support from India and seeks constructive engagement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nepal’s First Woman PM Sushila Karki Recalls Indian Roots, Warmly Praises Ties With Modi

Nepal’s new interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is no stranger to India. Like millions of Nepalis with deep cross-border connections, the 73-year-old leader has long-standing cultural and personal ties with the country she calls a “cousin.”

Karki, who made history on Friday as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, studied political science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh and fondly recalls her student days by the Ganga. “I still remember my teachers, my friends, and the river Ganga. Beside the river, there was a hostel, and in summer, we would sleep on the terrace,” she told News18.

Warm Words for Modi

Asked about her expectations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karki responded with warmth. “First, I will say namaskaar to Modi ji. I have a good impression of him,” she said.

While noting that government-to-government relations are complex, she stressed that people-to-people ties between India and Nepal remain uniquely close. “India has helped Nepal at all times. But there is a saying in Hindi: when utensils are kept together in the kitchen, they make some sound. It happens!” she remarked with a smile.

Karki emphasised the goodwill shared across the border: “There is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. Many of our relatives, many acquaintances… we have so much love.”

Border Bonds and Shared History

Born in Biratnagar, just 25 miles from the Indian border, Karki said cross-border exchanges were part of her everyday life. “From my home, it was close to the market at the border. We would regularly shop there,” she recalled.

Even as she avoided laying out detailed policy positions, Karki signalled a desire for constructive engagement with New Delhi. “We have not been in touch with India for many days. We will talk about it. When it is an international matter between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy,” she said.

Karki, who rose from being Nepal’s first female chief justice to leading the country during a political upheaval driven by Gen Z protesters, said she remains “very much impressed” with Indian leaders. “We consider them as our own brothers and sisters,” she added.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Sushila Karki
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Gets First Woman Prime Minister As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z Uprising
Nepal Gets First Woman PM As Sushila Karki Sworn In After Gen Z-Led Uprising
World
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Shooter In Custody, Says Trump With 'High Degree Of Certainty'
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
Diljit Dosanjh Records Special Song For Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, Watch
World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget