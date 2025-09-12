Nepal’s First Woman PM Sushila Karki Recalls Indian Roots, Warmly Praises Ties With Modi

Nepal’s new interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is no stranger to India. Like millions of Nepalis with deep cross-border connections, the 73-year-old leader has long-standing cultural and personal ties with the country she calls a “cousin.”

Karki, who made history on Friday as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, studied political science at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh and fondly recalls her student days by the Ganga. “I still remember my teachers, my friends, and the river Ganga. Beside the river, there was a hostel, and in summer, we would sleep on the terrace,” she told News18.

Warm Words for Modi

Asked about her expectations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karki responded with warmth. “First, I will say namaskaar to Modi ji. I have a good impression of him,” she said.

While noting that government-to-government relations are complex, she stressed that people-to-people ties between India and Nepal remain uniquely close. “India has helped Nepal at all times. But there is a saying in Hindi: when utensils are kept together in the kitchen, they make some sound. It happens!” she remarked with a smile.

Karki emphasised the goodwill shared across the border: “There is such a good relationship between the people of Nepal and the people of India. Many of our relatives, many acquaintances… we have so much love.”

Border Bonds and Shared History

Born in Biratnagar, just 25 miles from the Indian border, Karki said cross-border exchanges were part of her everyday life. “From my home, it was close to the market at the border. We would regularly shop there,” she recalled.

Even as she avoided laying out detailed policy positions, Karki signalled a desire for constructive engagement with New Delhi. “We have not been in touch with India for many days. We will talk about it. When it is an international matter between two countries, some people sit together and make a policy,” she said.

Karki, who rose from being Nepal’s first female chief justice to leading the country during a political upheaval driven by Gen Z protesters, said she remains “very much impressed” with Indian leaders. “We consider them as our own brothers and sisters,” she added.