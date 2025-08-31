Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi Meets Politburo’s Cai Qi, Talks Focus On ‘People-To-People Exchanges’ To Boost India-China Ties

PM Modi Meets Politburo’s Cai Qi, Talks Focus On ‘People-To-People Exchanges’ To Boost India-China Ties

In Tianjin, PM Modi met Cai Qi and President Xi Jinping, discussing economic, political, and people-to-people exchanges.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 03:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tianjin, Aug 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Politburo Standing Committee member Cai Qi in Tianjin on Sunday. The two leaders discussed multiple economic and political issues while also touched upon increasing people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "PM Narendra Modi met Politburo Standing Committee Member Mr. Cai Qi in Tianjin, China. Building on, and in line with, the leaders' meeting today, they touched on bilateral economic, political and people-to-people exchanges between India and China."

During the meeting, Cai reiterated China's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve ties in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Prime Minister also had a meeting with Mr. Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China. Prime Minister shared with Mr. Cai his vision for bilateral relations and sought his support to realize the vision of the two leaders. Mr. Cai reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges and further improve relations in line with the consensus reached between the two leaders."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin and agreed to further promote people-to-people exchanges between two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China ties since the meeting in Russia's Kazan in 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

"PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China. The two leaders reviewed the progress of India-China bilateral relations since their meeting in Kazan last year. Stable and amicable ties between India and China are important for our economic growth, for reformed multilateralism and for a multipolar world and Asia. Supported the work of the two SRs on the boundary question. Agreed to further promote people to people exchanges. Predictable economic and trade cooperation between India and China helps stabilize world economy," Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi underlined the importance of peace and tranquility on the border areas for continued development of bilateral relations, according to MEA press release. The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa.

On economic and trade relations, PM Modi and Xi Jinping recognised the role of their two economies to stabilise world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit.

The MEA further stated, "Prime Minister noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a third country lens. The two leaders deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms."

PM Modi expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO and the Summit in Tianjin. He also invited President Xi for the BRICS Summit that India will be hosting in 2026. Xi Jinping thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency.

--IANS

akl/mr

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India-China Relations PM Modi China SCO Summit Tianjin INDIA SCO Summit 2025 India China Ties Politburo Cai Qi
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Dragon, Elephant Must Come Together': Xi Jinping Tells PM Modi At Bilateral Meeting In China
'Dragon, Elephant Must Come Together': Xi Jinping Tells PM Modi At Bilateral Meeting In China
Television
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer
Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away After Battle With Cancer
Cities
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
Major Blast At Firecracker Factory In Lucknow, 4 Feared Dead
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi and President Xi Signal Reset in Ties with Warm Handshake and Key Talks | ABP NEWS
Major Scare Averted: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Delhi After Engine Fire Signal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Modi-Xi Meeting, Warns Against China’s Economic Infiltration | ABP NEWS
SCO Summit: After Galwan and Tariff Tensions, PM Modi-President Xi Meeting Draws Global Attention
India-China Summit: President Putin Arrives in China for SCO Summit; Set to Meet PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget