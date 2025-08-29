Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRussian Sea Drone Strike Sinks Ukraine’s ‘Largest’ Naval Ship Simferopol: WATCH

Russian Sea Drone Strike Sinks Ukraine’s ‘Largest’ Naval Ship Simferopol: WATCH

A Russian sea drone strike has sunk Ukraine’s largest naval reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the Danube delta, killing one sailor and injuring several others, officials confirmed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Ukrainian Navy has lost one of its biggest ships after a Russian naval drone strike sank the reconnaissance ship Simferopol. This detail was revealed by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The Simferopol was a Laguna-class ship equipped for radio, electronic, radar, and optical reconnaissance, and was struck in the Danube River delta, part of Ukraine’s Odessa region. The vessel, commissioned just four years ago, was reportedly the largest ship Ukraine had launched in the last decade or so.

Check Out The Video 

The video of this incident is all over the internet and has gone viral. The video shows the top view of this attack in which a Russian type Buyan-M missile boat, struck the Simferopol in the black sea and destroyed it completely. 

According to Russian state media, this marks the first successful use of a sea drone to destroy a Ukrainian Navy ship. The attack underscores how rapidly unmanned systems are reshaping the battlefield in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian officials later confirmed the strike, acknowledging that the vessel had been hit. A Navy spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent that one crew member was killed, several were injured, and efforts are still underway to locate missing sailors. “The majority of the crew are safe, and work to deal with the aftermath continues,” the spokesperson said.

The Simferopol was launched in 2019 and officially joined Ukraine’s naval fleet two years later. It has been regarded as a symbol of Kyiv’s efforts to rebuild its navy following years of losses since 2014.

Meanwhile, Russia has significantly ramped up production of naval drones and other unmanned systems in recent months. The technology has played an increasingly decisive role in the war, with both sides deploying drones across land, air, and sea.

Deadly Missile Strike in Kyiv

At least 10 people were killed and 90 injured after a Russian missile strike hit Ukraine’s capital late last night. Rescue crews worked through the night to search for survivors and clear debris. Kyiv officials said several residential areas, including apartment buildings, were heavily damaged in the attack.

Zelenskyy Condemns Attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike a deliberate attack on civilians and again urged Western allies to provide more air defense systems. Russia also launched a large missile strike on Kharkiv, where at least seven missiles hit the city, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Adding to the escalation, Ukrainian politician Ihor Zinkevych claimed on Thursday that Russian forces also targeted a major drone production facility in Kyiv overnight. According to him, two missile strikes hit a site preparing to manufacture Turkish-made Bayraktar drones.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russian Defence Ministry River Danube Russian Missile Strike Kyiv Kharkiv Missile Attack Ukrainian Navy Ship Simferopol Sunk Russian Sea Drone Strike Danube River Drone Strike Ukrainian Navy
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Janhit: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Says Service to Sangh is Lifelong Commitment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget