Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld18 Killed As Russia Launches Second-Biggest Air Assault Of Ukraine War On Kyiv: VIDEO

18 Killed As Russia Launches Second-Biggest Air Assault Of Ukraine War On Kyiv: VIDEO

A massive Russian aerial attack on Kyiv killed at least 18, including four children, marking the second-largest assault since the invasion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kyiv endured one of the heaviest bombardments since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, with overnight strikes leaving at least 18 people dead, including four children, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Thursday.

Among the victims were children aged 2, 14 and 17, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia unleashed 629 air attack weapons in a single night, including 598 drones and 31 missiles. Yuriy Ihnat, the force’s chief spokesperson, described the assault as “one of the largest combined attacks” the country has faced.

Moscow’s defence ministry claimed its strikes targeted “military-industrial enterprises and air bases” with “high-precision weapons.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted Russia remained open to peace talks but stressed that its “special military operation” would continue.

Civilian Targets Hit

The strikes caused widespread damage, hitting residential areas and international institutions. Buildings belonging to the European Union and the British Council in Kyiv were among those damaged, prompting both Brussels and London to summon Russia’s top diplomats.

Hundreds of emergency responders were dispatched across the city as fires and destruction spread. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the assault as a “horrific and deliberate killing of civilians,” adding that the attacks were a direct answer to international calls for a ceasefire.

“These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy,” Zelensky wrote on X.

International Outrage

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “outraged” by the attack, calling it “another grim reminder of what is at stake.”

“It shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorise Ukraine, blindly killing civilians, men, women and children, and even targeting the European Union,” she said. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed the bloc would summon Russia’s envoy in Brussels.

In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the strikes after confirming that a British Council building in Kyiv had been damaged. “Vladimir Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace,” he said.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine RUSSIA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
'Birth 3 Children Per Family': RSS Chief On Population, Demographic Changes, Conversions & ‘Akhand Bharat’
Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget