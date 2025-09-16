Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRubio Warns Deportation For Foreigners Justifying Or Celebrating Kirk’s Assassination

Rubio Warns Deportation For Foreigners Justifying Or Celebrating Kirk’s Assassination

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed visa revocations for foreigners celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination, stating America won't host those glorifying violence.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "visa revocations are underway" for foreigners who are celebrating right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk's assassination and said that, "America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens.

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio noted that America must not allow people who justify or celebrate such killings to enter or remain in the country. "We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. And if they're already here, we should be revoking their visa," the U Secretary said.

Rubio shared the video of his remarks on his X handle, posting: "America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country."

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has also called for visa cancellations targeting those who glorify the killings of Americans.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted on X, "I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people. ."

Rubio defended the move, saying the US should not bring in people who engage in "negative and destructive behaviour." He confirmed in an X post that visa revocations have already begun, and further reviews are expected as part of a wider crackdown following Kirk's assassination. 

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Marco Rubio Charlie Kirk
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Cities
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
Advertisement

Videos

Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Bihar Visit Draws Fire From Opposition Leaders | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Cricket Becomes Combat, India’s Silent Protest Shakes Pakistan | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on Waqf Act: Relief on Key Provisions, Law Remains Intact | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget