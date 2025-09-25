Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldRubio Meets Russia’s Lavrov At UNGA As Zelenskyy Urges Global Action On Ukraine

Rubio Meets Russia’s Lavrov At UNGA As Zelenskyy Urges Global Action On Ukraine

US Secretary Rubio met Russia's Lavrov at UNGA. Zelenskyy called on nations to act against Russia’s aggression, criticizing UN Security Council veto powers.

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 07:45 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State @marcorubio hold a meeting on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly," the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The annual General Debate of the UNGA is currently underway, with the second day featuring prominent world leaders addressing the assembly. Wednesday's slate of speakers included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian, Argentina's Javier Milei and Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Notably, Al-Sharaa's speech marked the first time in nearly six decades that a Syrian leader had addressed the General Assembly. During his address, President Zelenskyy highlighted the grim reality that many nations represented in the hall are "at war or just came out of war, or are trying to stop one or openly getting ready for one." He said it rests with those before him to decide whether Russia's aggression in Ukraine will be brought to an end.

"Yesterday, we had a good meeting with President Trump, and I also spoke with many other strong leaders, and together, we can change a lot.... I appreciate the support we are receiving," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that while the G7 and G20 play important roles, responsibility ultimately lies with the entire UN membership. "Yes, much depends on the G7 and G20, but in the end, this depends on all of us, on the United Nations. So don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on. Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law, and order. People are waiting for action," he said.

Zelenskyy also expressed visible frustration with the structure of the UN Security Council, where Russia holds permanent membership and veto power. "International law doesn't work fully, unless you have powerful friends who are truly willing to stand up for it," he added.

Russia has repeatedly exercised its veto power to block resolutions related to the conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. Historically, Moscow and its predecessor, the Soviet Union, have resorted to the veto more often than any other permanent member of the UN Security Council. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
G20 G7 UNGA Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine UN Security Council RUSSIA Sergey Lavrov International Law Marco Rubio
