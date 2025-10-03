Charlie Kirk, US Tariffs On India, Paper Tigers, Tomahawks: What Putin Said At Valdai Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a sweeping address on Thursday at the annual Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, touching on global security, energy markets, the Ukraine war, and relations with the West. Speaking before an audience of Russia experts, Putin’s remarks underscored Moscow’s combative stance on NATO, its view of U.S. foreign policy, and its economic outlook.

Here are the key highlights from his speech:

ALSO READ: 'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade



On U.S. Weapons For Ukraine

Putin warned that the deployment of American Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine would represent a dangerous turning point. "Using Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel is impossible," he said. "This would mark a new, qualitatively different stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States."

On Trump’s "Paper Tiger" Comment

Responding to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s description of Russia as a "paper tiger," Putin retorted, "A paper tiger. What follows then? Go and deal with this paper tiger. Well, if we are fighting with the entire NATO bloc, moving forward and feeling confident, and we are a paper tiger, then what does that make NATO itself?"

On The Killing Of Charlie Kirk

Putin condemned the murder of U.S. conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, which was livestreamed online. "This is a disgusting atrocity, especially since it was broadcast live. We all saw it. Horrific," he said, extending condolences to Kirk’s family and loved ones.

He added that the crime reflected a "deep rift" within American society, suggesting Washington should focus on its domestic turmoil rather than external escalation.

On Nuclear Tests And Arms Limits

The Russian leader said Moscow would mirror any new nuclear tests carried out by other countries; "Some people are preparing these tests. We see it, we know it. And if they happen, we’ll do the same."

Regarding the New START treaty, he noted, "There are people in the U.S. who say they don’t need any extension. If they don’t need it, then we don’t need it either. We’re confident in our nuclear shield and know what to do tomorrow and the day after."

On Global Energy Markets

Putin stressed that the world economy depends on steady access to oil, gas, coal, and uranium. "No matter what happens, I am convinced that the international energy sector will function," he said. "It’s impossible to imagine that a drop in Russian oil production will keep global energy and the economy stable."

On Europe’s "Hysteria"

Putin criticised European leaders for exaggerating the threat of war with Russia. "They repeat this nonsense over and over again. They are either incompetent if they truly believe it, or simply dishonest," he said.

On Germany’s push to expand its military, he warned that Russia will not sit idle: "No one doubts that such measures will force Russia to act, and Russia’s countermeasures will not be long in coming."

On The Ukraine War

Putin thanked nations such as BRICS members, Belarus, North Korea, and the UAE for seeking peace but blamed Europe for escalating the conflict.

"Our troops are confidently advancing along practically the entire line of contact," he said.

On U.S.-Russia Relations

Putin acknowledged deep divisions between Moscow and Washington but said dialogue remained possible. "The U.S. administration states its interests directly and bluntly, without unnecessary hypocrisy," he remarked. "Russia also reserves the right to be guided by its national interests, one of which is restoring full relations with the U.S."

On NATO’s Role In Ukraine

"All NATO countries are fighting us, and they’re no longer hiding it," Putin declared, accusing the alliance of feeding intelligence and weapons to Kyiv.

On Gaza And The Middle East

Putin said Russia is open to supporting Trump’s proposed plan for Gaza if it leads to the creation of both an Israeli and Palestinian state, something Moscow has long supported.

On India’s Energy Ties With Russia

Putin dismissed U.S. calls for India to cut Russian energy imports: "If India refuses our energy, it will suffer losses. And Prime Minister Modi would never allow such humiliation."

On Nuclear Plant Strikes

Accusing Ukraine of reckless attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Putin warned: "If they play so dangerously, they should remember they also have operating plants. What’s stopping us from retaliating in kind?"

On Trade And Uranium Exports

Despite tensions, Russia continues to supply uranium to the United States. Putin said sales could reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2025.

On Trump Summit In Alaska

Putin downplayed his meeting with Trump, saying they focused narrowly on Ukraine and the possibility of improving U.S.-Russia ties.

On France Seizing A Russian Tanker

Calling the French move "piracy," Putin warned of risks to maritime security: "What do you do with pirates? You destroy them. This doesn’t mean a global naval war, but the risk of clashes will increase significantly."

On Russia’s Economy

Putin urged further strengthening of Russia’s financial system, acknowledging that inflation control has come at the cost of rapid growth. "The central bank raised the key rate, which affects the economy as a whole," he said.

On Sweden And Finland Joining NATO

Finally, Putin criticised the Nordic countries’ NATO accession: "Finland and Sweden joining NATO was stupid. We never had problems with them. Both have now lost the advantage of neutrality."