HomeNewsIndia Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber's Aide Amir Rashid Ali Sent To 10-Day NIA Custody

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
The court has sent the Delhi car blast accused, Amir Rashid Ali, to NIA custody for 10 days. The NIA had requested the court for a 10-day custody of Amir Rashid Ali.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
