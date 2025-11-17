Explorer
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber's Aide Amir Rashid Ali Sent To 10-Day NIA Custody
The court has sent the Delhi car blast accused, Amir Rashid Ali, to NIA custody for 10 days. The NIA had requested the court for a 10-day custody of Amir Rashid Ali.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
