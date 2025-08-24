Pentagon Plans Military Deployment To Chicago As Trump Targets Crime And Immigration

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPentagon Plans Military Deployment To Chicago As Trump Targets Crime And Immigration

The Pentagon is reportedly planning a military deployment to Chicago as Trump vows to tackle crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration, sparking concern from local leaders and Illinois officials.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Pentagon is reportedly exploring plans to deploy U.S. military forces to Chicago as President Donald Trump intensifies his push against crime, homelessness, and undocumented immigration, according to a Washington Post report on Saturday.

Officials familiar with the matter told the Post that the Department of Defense has been developing multiple options for weeks, including the potential mobilization of several thousand National Guard members as early as September.

Trump Criticizes Chicago Leadership

“Chicago is a mess,” Trump said on Friday, sharply criticizing the city’s mayor while continuing his broader attacks on Democratic-run cities. “And we'll straighten that one out probably next.”

In response, the Pentagon released a statement late Saturday, emphasizing its role in planning rather than executing operations: “We won’t speculate on further operations. The department is a planning organization and is continuously working with other agency partners on plans to protect federal assets and personnel.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Post report.

White House, Local Leaders Respond

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, dismissed any immediate need for federal intervention. “The state has received no outreach from the federal government regarding assistance,” he said. “There is no emergency warranting a National Guard or other military deployment.” He accused Trump of “manufacturing a crisis” and politicizing the service of Americans in uniform while distracting from challenges faced by working families.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has also voiced concerns. A spokesperson for the mayor did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, but Johnson recently called any unlawful National Guard deployment “uncoordinated, uncalled for, and unsound.” He highlighted that over the past year, homicides in Chicago have dropped by more than 30%, robberies by 35%, and shootings by nearly 40%.

Historical Context of Military Deployments

Trump’s proposal mirrors previous actions in other cities. Last weekend, at his request, Republican governors sent hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., despite the district experiencing a 30-year low in violent crime last year, according to Justice Department data. In June, Trump also deployed 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles during protests over federal immigration raids, bypassing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s objections.

As Trump signals a new front in his fight against urban crime and illegal immigration, questions remain about the legality, coordination, and impact of sending military forces to American cities—a step that has drawn sharp criticism from local leaders and legal experts alike.

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
JB Pritzker Chicago Crime Trump Chicago Pentagon Military Deployment National Guard Chicago Chicago Homelessness Illegal Immigration Crackdown Brandon Johnson
