Saudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement: Symbolism Or Real Threat For India? 7 Top Takeaways

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a rare defence agreement that pledges mutual response to any attack on either nation, drawing comparisons with NATO’s collective security clause. While Islamabad has projected the deal as a strategic win against India, experts caution that Riyadh’s priorities lie elsewhere, especially given its robust economic partnership with New Delhi.

Saudi officials have also stressed that the treaty is not aimed at India, raising questions over whether the pact is more symbolism than substance in South Asia’s shifting security landscape.

Here are 7 top takeaways for the agreement:

1. What was signed and why it matters

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have formalised a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement”, pledging that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

The NATO-style wording has been hailed in Islamabad as a diplomatic victory and a form of deterrence against India.

2. How analysts view the deal

Experts say the pact looks stronger on paper than it may prove in reality. A geopolitical strategist, Velina Tchakarova, tweeted: “Signal to India: Saudi balancing grows more complex.”

Many argue the move is more about regional posturing, particularly in relation to Israel, rather than a commitment to fight India’s battles.

3. India’s cautious response

India has not overreacted but noted that the agreement essentially formalises a long-standing understanding between Riyadh and Islamabad.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would “study implications of the pact” and reiterated that New Delhi would safeguard its “national interests and ensure comprehensive national security in all domains.”

4. What Saudi Arabia itself is saying

Saudi officials were quick to clarify that the treaty is not targeted at India. One senior official told Reuters: “The agreement is not a response to specific countries or specific events... Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been.

We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace in whichever way we can.”

5. Trade balances tilt heavily towards India

Numbers underline the imbalance. Saudi–India trade touched USD 41.88 billion in FY 2024–25, making New Delhi Riyadh’s second-largest trading partner. By contrast, Pakistan–Saudi trade is only around USD 3–4 billion annually.

The economic reality suggests Riyadh has little incentive to jeopardise ties with India.

6. US angle behind the scenes

Over 70 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s weaponry is supplied by the United States, including F-15 jets and Patriot missiles. Any military action involving Riyadh would require Washington’s tacit approval, giving the US significant leverage.

Analysts believe Washington will not risk straining its growing strategic embrace of India.

7. Bigger picture for South Asia

The pact resets Saudi–Pakistan ties after years of frostiness but does not automatically translate into a threat for India, for now.

India views it as part of West Asia’s evolving security architecture while continuing to deepen its own economic and defence links with Saudi Arabia.