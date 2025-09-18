Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSaudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement: Symbolism Or Real Threat For India? 7 Top Takeaways

Saudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement: Symbolism Or Real Threat For India? 7 Top Takeaways

India has not overreacted but noted that the agreement essentially formalises a long-standing understanding between Riyadh and Islamabad.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a rare defence agreement that pledges mutual response to any attack on either nation, drawing comparisons with NATO’s collective security clause. While Islamabad has projected the deal as a strategic win against India, experts caution that Riyadh’s priorities lie elsewhere, especially given its robust economic partnership with New Delhi.

Saudi officials have also stressed that the treaty is not aimed at India, raising questions over whether the pact is more symbolism than substance in South Asia’s shifting security landscape.

Here are 7 top takeaways for the agreement:

1. What was signed and why it matters

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have formalised a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement”, pledging that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

The NATO-style wording has been hailed in Islamabad as a diplomatic victory and a form of deterrence against India.

2. How analysts view the deal

Experts say the pact looks stronger on paper than it may prove in reality. A geopolitical strategist, Velina Tchakarova, tweeted: “Signal to India: Saudi balancing grows more complex.”

Many argue the move is more about regional posturing, particularly in relation to Israel, rather than a commitment to fight India’s battles.

3. India’s cautious response

India has not overreacted but noted that the agreement essentially formalises a long-standing understanding between Riyadh and Islamabad.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would “study implications of the pact” and reiterated that New Delhi would safeguard its “national interests and ensure comprehensive national security in all domains.”

4. What Saudi Arabia itself is saying

Saudi officials were quick to clarify that the treaty is not targeted at India. One senior official told Reuters: “The agreement is not a response to specific countries or specific events... Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been.

We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace in whichever way we can.”

5. Trade balances tilt heavily towards India

Numbers underline the imbalance. Saudi–India trade touched USD 41.88 billion in FY 2024–25, making New Delhi Riyadh’s second-largest trading partner. By contrast, Pakistan–Saudi trade is only around USD 3–4 billion annually.

The economic reality suggests Riyadh has little incentive to jeopardise ties with India.

6. US angle behind the scenes

Over 70 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s weaponry is supplied by the United States, including F-15 jets and Patriot missiles. Any military action involving Riyadh would require Washington’s tacit approval, giving the US significant leverage.

Analysts believe Washington will not risk straining its growing strategic embrace of India.

7. Bigger picture for South Asia

The pact resets Saudi–Pakistan ties after years of frostiness but does not automatically translate into a threat for India, for now.

India views it as part of West Asia’s evolving security architecture while continuing to deepen its own economic and defence links with Saudi Arabia.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
News Pakistan INDIA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Movies
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Deepika Padukone Dropped From Kalki 2898 AD Sequel, Makers Throw Shade Over Commitment
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget