Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld1 Killed, Several Injured In Bomb Blast During Cricket Match In Pakistan

1 Killed, Several Injured In Bomb Blast During Cricket Match In Pakistan

Police believe the attack, carried out with an IED at Kausar Cricket Ground in Bajaur district, was targeted.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 09:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least one person was killed while several others were injured in a bomb blast during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.

The blast took place at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, reported Dawn, quoting officials.  

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique said that the blast was a targeted attack and carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED). 

The blast claimed the life of one man while several others, including children, sustained injuries. The injured people were shifted to a hospital, according to authorities. 

They further said that the alleged attackers also launched another attack on the police station, but missed the target. According to initial reports, no terrorist groups have claimed responsibility for the attack yet. 

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Blast Breaking News Pakistan ABP Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Hockey
India Beats China 7-0 To Enter Hockey Asia Cup Finals Against Korea
India Beats China 7-0 To Enter Hockey Asia Cup Finals Against Korea
Science
India’s Night Sky To Turn Copper-Red: Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Tomorrow — Check Timings
India’s Night Sky To Turn Copper-Red: Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Tomorrow — Check Timings
Cities
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
6 Dead As Trolley Carrying Construction Material Breaks Down In Gujarat's Panchmahal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget