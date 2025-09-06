1 Killed, Several Injured In Bomb Blast During Cricket Match In Pakistan

At least one person was killed while several others were injured in a bomb blast during a cricket match in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.

The blast took place at Kausar Cricket Ground in Khar tehsil of Bajaur district, reported Dawn, quoting officials.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique said that the blast was a targeted attack and carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED).

The blast claimed the life of one man while several others, including children, sustained injuries. The injured people were shifted to a hospital, according to authorities.

They further said that the alleged attackers also launched another attack on the police station, but missed the target. According to initial reports, no terrorist groups have claimed responsibility for the attack yet.