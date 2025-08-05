‘Don’t Give China A Pass While Targeting Ally India’: Nikki Haley Slams Trump’s Tariff Move

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has criticised US President Donald Trump for his decision to sharply raise tariffs on Indian imports due to New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Russia, while simultaneously granting China a 90-day pause on tariffs.

In a post on X, Haley called out what she described as preferential treatment for Beijing, warning against damaging relations with India—“a strong ally.”

“India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India,” Haley wrote.

Trump Warns of Steep Tariff Hike on Indian Imports

Trump announced plans to “very substantially” raise tariffs on Indian goods within 24 hours, citing India’s ongoing purchase of Russian crude as the primary trigger.

“They’re fueling the war machine, and if they’re going to do that, then I’m not going to be happy,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC, as quoted by Reuters.

The US President claimed that New Delhi is not just buying oil from Russia but allegedly reselling much of it in the open market for profit. Trump made this assertion in a post on his platform, Truth Social.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine,” Trump posted.

The announcement came days after he imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and hinted at further penalties over India’s oil imports from Russia.

India Calls US Measures ‘Unjustified and Unreasonable’

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement rejecting the US President’s accusations and warned that the government would take all necessary steps to protect India’s national and economic interests.

“The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The ministry noted that India turned to Russian oil after traditional suppliers diverted shipments to Europe due to the Ukraine conflict. The US had, at the time, encouraged these imports to stabilise the global energy market, the MEA pointed out.

“India’s imports are meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer. They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion.”

MEA Cites West’s Own Trade With Russia

The spokesperson further highlighted that the European Union’s trade in goods with Russia amounted to EUR 67.5 billion in 2024, with services worth EUR 17.2 billion recorded in 2023. Europe’s LNG imports from Russia even reached a record 16.5 million tonnes in 2024, exceeding the 2022 peak.

“This is significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently.”

The MEA added that the Europe-Russia trade goes beyond energy and includes sectors like fertilisers, chemicals, mining, machinery and transport equipment.

Regarding the US, the ministry pointed out that America continues to import uranium hexafluoride for nuclear plants, palladium for electric vehicles, and chemicals and fertilisers from Russia.

“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” the MEA said.

India has consistently defended its energy policy decisions as a matter of national interest. Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed this approach while addressing media questions about Trump’s warning.

“You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics,” Jaiswal said.

When asked about India’s ties with Russia, Jaiswal reiterated that New Delhi engages with nations based on mutual merit.

“Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership.”

According to reports, Trump indicated on Friday that India ceasing Russian oil imports would be viewed positively. However, economic observers have warned that such a move could send crude prices soaring to as high as USD 200 a barrel, with severe consequences for global consumers.