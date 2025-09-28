Nepal Bans KP Sharma Oli, Four Others From Travel Amid Probe Into Gen-Z Protest Crackdown

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNepal Bans KP Sharma Oli, Four Others From Travel Amid Probe Into Gen-Z Protest Crackdown

A commission recommended the restrictions after probing incidents where security forces killed at least 74 people.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nepal’s interim government has imposed a travel ban on former Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, along with four senior officials, as investigations into the deadly suppression of the Gen-Z movement gather pace.

The cabinet decision, taken Sunday at Singha Durbar, bars the five from travelling abroad or leaving the Kathmandu Valley without prior approval. Authorities said the restrictions are necessary as the individuals may be required to appear before the inquiry commission at any time, reported ANI.

The ban applies to former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, former National Investigation Department chief Hutaraj Thapa, and former Kathmandu Chief District Officer Chhabi Raj Rijal.

Commission’s Recommendation

The move follows a recommendation from a high-level commission led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, which is probing the incidents of 8 and 9 September, when protests demanding systemic reforms turned violent. Security forces’ crackdown during the demonstrations left at least 74 people dead, fuelling outrage nationwide.

The commission urged the government to restrict the officials’ movements while it completes its inquiry into allegations of excessive force and mismanagement.

Oli Breaks Silence

While the whereabouts of some former officials remain uncertain, Oli resurfaced publicly on 27 September at a party programme in Bhaktapur, after more than a week out of view. Addressing supporters, the four-time prime minister appeared dismissive of the charges, suggesting “infiltrators” were behind the violence.

“I am hearing all kinds of gossip from the government… Blocking the passports, what have they thought of me? That I would flee abroad? We will make this country a constitutional, democratic nation and restore the rule of law,” Oli declared.

He also downplayed the extent of police violence, initially claiming security forces had fired only rubber bullets. “Later, I got to know that 14 people had died,” he admitted, before questioning why protesters were shot in the head and chest despite orders to aim below the knee.

Escalating Scrutiny

The decision to impose travel restrictions underscores intensifying scrutiny of Nepal’s handling of the Gen-Z protests, which have shaken the political establishment. For Oli, once the country’s dominant leader, the investigation marks a dramatic fall from power and sets up a potentially bruising legal battle over accountability for the bloodshed.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal KP Sharma Oli
Read more
