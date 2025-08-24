Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNepal Joins International Big Cat Alliance, Boosting Global Tiger And Snow Leopard Conservation

Nepal Joins International Big Cat Alliance, Boosting Global Tiger And Snow Leopard Conservation

Nepal officially joins the International Big Cat Alliance, strengthening global efforts to protect tigers, snow leopards, and other big cats, after nearly tripling its tiger population since 2009.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kathmandu, Aug 24 (PTI) Nepal has officially become a member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). “Nepal has formally joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) by signing the Framework Agreement,” announced the IBCA on on Saturday.

The IBCA was established with a view to fostering international cooperation for conservation of seven big cats, including tiger, leopard and snow leopard.

With snow leopard, tiger and common leopard in its landscape, Nepal’s joining the IBCA will strengthen global collaboration for big cat conservation,” the IBCA said. The IBCA has “congratulated the Government of Nepal for this significant step towards shared ecologically significant step towards shared ecological security.” Nepal succeeded to almost triple its tiger population to 355 in 2022 (the latest census carried out so far) from a mere 121 in 2009.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Leopard Tiger Population Tiger Conservation Wildlife Conservation Snow Leopard International Big Cat Alliance IBCA Big Cat Protection
