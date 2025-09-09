Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldNepal Gen Z Protests Erupt Over Corruption And Social Media Ban: See PICS

Nepal Gen Z Protests Erupt Over Corruption And Social Media Ban: See PICS

Nepal’s Gen Z protests erupt over corruption and a social media ban, leaving dozens dead, hundreds injured, and forcing the Prime Minister to resign.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nepal has been gripped by massive youth-led demonstrations, dubbed the 'Gen Z protests,' after the government banned 26 social media platforms on September 4, 2025. The move, criticised as an attack on free expression, came after online campaigns highlighted corruption and nepotism among political leaders and their families.

The images from Kathmandu capture the intensity of the Gen Z protests, streets filled with thousands of young demonstrators holding placards, chanting against corruption, and waving symbolic flags.

Have A Look At The Photos:

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

 

Agitators during anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and vandalised residences of several political leaders as student-led protests continued in the country for the second day.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Students raise slogans during a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Security heightened amid protests in Nepal, at Panitanki, Indo-Nepal border in Darjeeling district.

 

 

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Protesters try to enter the Nepali Congress Party office in Balkhu area of the city during a protest, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

 Security personnel with shields stand guard during a protest by youth against the Nepal government's decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

 A student crosses a barricade during a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision to ban social media sites.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Students walk amid tear gas during a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision to ban social media sites.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Youngsters hold a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision to ban social media sites.

(Image Source: PTI)
(Image Source: PTI)

Agitators during a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal News Nepal Protest Gen Z Protests Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban
Preferred Sources
Read more
