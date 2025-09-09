Nepal Gen Z Protests Erupt Over Corruption And Social Media Ban: See PICS
Nepal’s Gen Z protests erupt over corruption and a social media ban, leaving dozens dead, hundreds injured, and forcing the Prime Minister to resign.
Nepal has been gripped by massive youth-led demonstrations, dubbed the 'Gen Z protests,' after the government banned 26 social media platforms on September 4, 2025. The move, criticised as an attack on free expression, came after online campaigns highlighted corruption and nepotism among political leaders and their families.
The images from Kathmandu capture the intensity of the Gen Z protests, streets filled with thousands of young demonstrators holding placards, chanting against corruption, and waving symbolic flags.
Agitators during a protest over alleged corruption and Nepal governments decision to ban social media sites, in Kathmandu. Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday in the face of massive anti-government protests with the demonstrators attacking private residences of several top politicians, including President Ramchandra Paudel, and vandalising the parliament.