Nepal: After Bara Clashes, PM Karki Appeals To Gen Z To Step Back

Kathmandu: Gen Z protesters have once again taken to the streets in Nepal, with this new wave of agitation erupting far more aggressively than before. The renewed demonstrations escalated so quickly on the first day that authorities were forced to impose a curfew. The unrest in Bara district’s Semra began over a programme involving CPN-UML leader Mahesh Basnet and has since turned into a violent confrontation. According to the latest updates, the number of injured continues to rise. Alarmed by the widespread disturbances, Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki has appealed to the agitated demonstrators to maintain calm.

Protesters Confront UML Leaders At Simara Airport

Nepal’s new generation remains so resentful of the previous government that they are unwilling to tolerate anyone perceived as aligned with it. As soon as word spread about CPN-UML leaders travelling to Simara, Gen Z demonstrators gathered at the airport to protest their arrival. A confrontation ensued between the two sides, which quickly turned violent. Reports indicate that the number of injured reached 10 on Thursday. Police are attempting to control the situation by deploying force to restrain the protesters.

PM Karki Appeals For Calm

Following the latest flare-up, Prime Minister Sushila Karki issued an appeal to the younger generation to restore peace. Earlier in September, Gen Z protests had led to a political upheaval in Nepal, resulting in the collapse of KP Oli’s government.